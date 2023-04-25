Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with CCM Hockey

Official partnership demonstrates both companies' unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability in communities across North America

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a partnership with CCM (Sport Maska Inc.) – the iconic Canadian hockey gear manufacturer with a rich history of equipping the best hockey players in the world.

With a shared commitment to sustainability, Winmark will become the Official Resale Partner of CCM, working to advance circularity in hockey sports equipment through Winmark's network of more than 280 Play It Again Sports franchised locations in North America. The partnership will offer customers the opportunity to extend the life of their used hockey equipment and contribute to a more sustainable future.

"Winmark is committed to making the communities we operate in more sustainable, and that means finding partners who share our values and can offer high-quality products to our consumers," explained Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer. "CCM was a natural choice for us because of our existing partnership and their long-standing reputation for providing hockey players with top-notch gear for over a century. We're thrilled to be entering into an agreement with a legacy brand that's equally dedicated to promoting sustainable purchasing opportunities for customers while growing the game of hockey in our communities."

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark & Play It Again Sports, CCM will be the presenting sponsors of one Hockey equipment "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year, and will jointly share posts related to Earth Day, National Recycling Day, and America Recycles promotions across social media platforms. Both companies are excited about the partnership and are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and communities they serve.

"CCM Hockey is proud to partner with Winmark and Play It Again Sports to promote sustainability in the hockey community. This partnership allows us to extend the life of hockey equipment and provide customers with the best gear at an affordable price, while also reducing waste, contributing to a more sustainable future, and making the sport more accessible. We are thrilled to be working with Winmark and Play It Again Sports and look forward to making a positive impact together," stated Justin Reynolds, Brand Marketing Manager at CCM Hockey.

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At April 1, 2023, there were 1,297 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About CCM: CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

