Appointment of Diana Steinhoff as President and CEO of Ancillary Benefits Carrier Renaissance Initiates New Digital Era at the Company

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, which specializes in dental, vision, life and disability insurance, today announced the appointment of Diana Steinhoff, LMHC, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Steinhoff brings a unique combination of building successful insurance businesses and a mental health counseling background to her new position at Renaissance. She is adept at creating business strategies to drive digital transformations, optimize operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Her focus on technology, innovation and creativity will help activate a digital reset and propel a fresh era of growth at the company.

"The recent adoption of the new Renaissance Operating System (ROS), which provides digital access to all of the company's product lines, coupled with an extraordinary team, who is committed to delivering outstanding experiences for brokers, employers and individual customers, makes this a very exciting time at Renaissance," said Steinhoff. "The company is poised for growth, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance business operations, accelerate digital transformation and encourage people to think in creative new ways."

With more than two decades of experience in the insurance and healthcare fields, Steinhoff's accomplishments include leading diverse, high-performing teams and building two successful group insurance businesses from the ground up. Her leadership was critical in launching group products and benefit portfolios, which included life, disability, absence management, dental and vision coverage.

"Success results from empowering people to take risks and try new ideas," said Steinhoff. "I continually look for ways to drive innovation and challenge the status quo to create positive changes."

Steinhoff holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in mental health counseling from Nova Southeastern University. She is licensed in Florida as a mental health counselor. Her knowledge and expertise in this area have been invaluable in building strong teams and fostering a culture of wellness within organizations.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter.

