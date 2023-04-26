CFA Institute Launches Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate

Certificate will allow participants to learn about the use of AI and machine learning in the investment process and develop in-demand skills for jobs at the intersection of data science and investment management

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has launched its Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate designed to provide current or aspiring investment professionals with practical knowledge of the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process.

The Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate is suitable for individuals from a variety of backgrounds and requires no prior data science knowledge. Among those most likely to benefit are current or aspiring investment professionals in roles including, but not limited to, investment analyst, portfolio manager, relationship manager, and trader.

What does studying for the Certificate involve?

The Certificate comprises five interactive courses totaling approximately 100 hours, which participants can study in their own time, followed by a final 90-minute assessment. The content is hands-on application-oriented and includes instructional videos, coding labs, and case studies from industry practitioners.

Participants will learn how to:

Describe and evaluate machine learning techniques

Select and develop data visualizations using Python and R

Apply machine learning to address investment problems

Explain machine learning techniques to a non-expert audience

Use natural language processing to make investment decisions

Evaluate and mitigate machine learning biases

The five courses are:

Course 1: Data and Statistics Foundation

Course 2: Statistics for Machine Learning

Course 3: Machine Learning

Course 4: Natural Language Processing

Course 5: Mitigating Biases in the Data Science Pipeline

Richard Fernand, Head of Certificate Management at CFA Institute comments:

"Data science is sweeping the investment industry, but currently only about one in four investment professionals interested in acquiring the necessary knowledge is actively doing so. As asset managers continue to adapt to the fast-changing dynamics of the AI, big data, and machine learning environment, everyone in an investment role will need to understand how they can utilize data science techniques.

"The Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate seeks to address this skills gap by providing a strong foundational learning and practical content for anyone working in any investment-related job. It equips learners with the knowledge to understand the application of data science in the investment process, as well as the language to be able to explain and translate machine learning concepts and their application to real-world investment problems. These skills will be key for professionals wishing to position themselves for the growing number of jobs found at the intersection of data science and investment management."

According to a CFA Institute report The Future of Work in Investment Management: The Future of Skills and Learning, almost two thirds (64 percent) of surveyed investment professionals report an interest in learning more about AI and machine learning. In the same survey, just three percent of investment professionals say they are already proficient in AI and machine learning concepts.

For the full Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate details, visit: https://store.cfainstitute.org/data-science-for-investment-professionals-certificate

For further information, please contact pr@cfainstitute.org.

Notes to Editors

The Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate registration is priced at US$1,599 for non-members and US$1,399 for CFA members. From the point of registration into the certificate, learners have 12 months to complete all five courses and the end-of-certificate assessment. Participants who successfully complete all components will receive a digital certificate and a digital badge. End-of-course assessments and the end-of certificate assessment take place online within the learning platform.

The Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate is not an academic degree/diploma or equivalent and does not in itself allow for progression to higher-level academic studies in any education system.

The Data Science for Investment Professionals Certificate draws on the following CFA Institute research:

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute

View original content:

SOURCE CFA Institute