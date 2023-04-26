KOHLER® LIGHTING SIMPLICE® COLLECTION

A Sophisticated Lighting Choice Inspired by the Kohler Simplice Faucet Collection

KOHLER, Wis., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. has unveiled the Simplice Lighting Collection, a sophisticated series to complement the Kohler Simplice Kitchen and Bathroom Faucet Collection. The eponymously named lighting series of distinctive sconces and pendants strike a more traditional pose incorporating such craft details as painted glass shades and cast metal supports. Taking its cues from the French torchiere designs that first gained popularity beginning in the 17th century, Simplice adds a touch of refinement no matter the setting. The Simplice Collection is currently available in four finishes – Polished Chrome, Moderne Brushed Gold, Brushed, Nickel, and Matte Black – each specifically designed to perfectly match any of the Kohler plumbing products for seamless installations.

The Two-Light Sconce is one example of the fluid elegance Simplice imparts within a room. The design features cool, creamy sweeping and inverted tapered milk white shades on a sculptural base that stands proud from the wall and is supported by a single, thick round metal wall plate and twin supports. The sconces are also offered in One-Light (shown above) and Three Light versions, while the Pendants are available in 10-inch and 14-inch lengths, which can be mixed and matched, hung independently, or staggered for dramatic effect.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America. KOHLER Lighting can be purchased through KOHLER Signature Stores and KOHLER Experience Centers, and select KOHLER distributors, or online at www.us.kohler.com.

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, semi-flush mounts, flush-mounts, sconces, and bath bars feature details that shine – from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms – offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

For additional information regarding the Simplice Collection or any of the KOHLER Lighting designs, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

