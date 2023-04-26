M/I Homes Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 16% to $1.0 billion , a first quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 11% to $136.0 million , a first quarter record

Net income increased 12% to a first quarter record $103.1 million ( $3.64 per diluted share) from 2022's $91.8 million ( $3.16 per diluted share)

Homes delivered increased 10% to 2,007 and average sales price increased 6% to $486,000

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.2 billion , a 28% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $79

Return on equity of 26%

New contracts decreased 14% to 2,171 contracts

Backlog sales value decreased to $1.7 billion compared to $2.8 billion a year-ago

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $122.3 million and net income of $91.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's first quarter increased 10% to 2,007 homes. This compares to 1,823 homes delivered in 2022's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 14% over 2022's 2,514 new contracts. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.7 billion, a 38% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2023 decreased 40% to 3,301 homes, with an average sales price of $522,000. At March 31, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.8 billion, with backlog units of 5,526 and an average sales price of $505,000. M/I Homes had 200 communities at March 31, 2023 compared to 176 communities at March 31, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the first quarter of 2023 and 7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had strong first quarter results highlighted by record revenue, record income and a 10% increase in homes delivered. We are particularly pleased with our results given the material change in housing conditions compared to a year ago; notably, significantly higher interest rates, inflationary pressures and persistent uncertainty regarding the general economy. We increased our revenue by 16% to a record $1.0 billion, increased pre-tax income by 11% to $136 million and delivered 2,007 homes. In addition, our results reflect a 50-basis point improvement in our overhead expense ratio."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is as strong as it's ever been. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion, an increase of 28% over last year, book value of $79 per share, cash of $543 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 24%. Despite the changes in housing conditions over the past year, there remains a strong desire for home ownership, and we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned with our diverse markets and product offerings, a strong balance sheet and low leverage."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 New contracts 2,171

2,514 Average community count 198

176 Cancellation rate 13 %

7 % Backlog units 3,301

5,526 Backlog sales value $ 1,724,550

$ 2,788,234 Homes delivered 2,007

1,823 Average home closing price $ 486

$ 457







Homebuilding revenue:





Housing revenue $ 974,946

$ 833,163 Land revenue 303

3,537 Total homebuilding revenue $ 975,249

$ 836,700







Financial services revenue 25,281

24,111 Total revenue $ 1,000,530

$ 860,811







Cost of sales - operations 765,904

647,702 Gross margin $ 234,626

$ 213,109 General and administrative expense 50,960

48,783 Selling expense 49,080

41,421 Operating income $ 134,586

$ 122,905 Other income (7)

(16) Interest (income) expense (1,389)

671 Income before income taxes $ 135,982

$ 122,250 Provision for income taxes 32,916

30,411 Net income $ 103,066

$ 91,839







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 3.73

$ 3.23 Diluted $ 3.64

$ 3.16







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 27,602

28,424 Diluted 28,305

29,072

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

March 31,

2023

2022 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 542,564

$ 218,606 Mortgage loans held for sale 226,629

200,455 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,279,673

1,116,069 Land held for sale 17,959

8,377 Homes under construction 1,190,519

1,325,672 Other inventory 169,258

132,434 Total Inventory $ 2,657,409

$ 2,582,552







Property and equipment - net 37,419

36,776 Investments in joint venture arrangements 49,031

57,309 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,787

50,907 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 18,019

10,251 Other assets 155,112

133,255 Total Assets $ 3,762,370

$ 3,306,511







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 396,298

$ 395,524 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,487

295,983 Notes payable - other —

1,871 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 692,785

$ 693,378







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 223,618

203,650 Total Debt $ 916,403

$ 897,028







Accounts payable 208,426

281,387 Operating lease liabilities 60,763

51,546 Other liabilities 393,563

372,861 Total Liabilities $ 1,579,155

$ 1,602,822







Shareholders' Equity 2,183,215

1,703,689 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,762,370

$ 3,306,511







Book value per common share $ 78.77

$ 60.22 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 24 %

29 %

(1) Includes $1.4 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying

value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 251,499

$ 69,326 Cash used in investing activities $ (4,793)

$ (6,634) Cash used in financing activities $ (15,684)

$ (80,454)







Land/lot purchases $ 45,646

$ 93,948 Land development spending $ 92,419

$ 100,697 Land sale revenue $ 303

$ 3,537 Land sale gross (loss) profit $ (3)

$ 967







Financial services pre-tax income $ 12,641

$ 13,055

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 103,066

$ 91,839 Add:





Provision for income taxes 32,916

30,411 Interest income (3,673)

(557) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,090

7,327 Depreciation and amortization 4,397

4,188 Non-cash charges 2,023

1,831 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,819

$ 135,039

(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in

comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial

measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our

operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data





NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,











% Region

2023

2022

Change Northern

828

1,190

(30) % Southern

1,343

1,324

1 % Total

2,171

2,514

(14) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,











% Region

2023

2022

Change Northern

797

760

5 % Southern

1,210

1,063

14 % Total

2,007

1,823

10 %



BACKLOG

March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,087

$ 560

$ 515,000



2,320

$ 1,145

$ 494,000 Southern 2,214

$ 1,165

$ 526,000



3,206

$ 1,643

$ 513,000 Total 3,301

$ 1,725

$ 522,000



5,526

$ 2,788

$ 505,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,712 7,214 14,926



7,359 7,906 15,265 Southern 16,054 9,761 25,815



16,871 13,646 30,517 Total 23,766 16,975 40,741



24,230 21,552 45,782

