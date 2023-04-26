project44 Unveils "Movement GPT" Providing First-Ever Generative AI Assistant for Supply Chain

This groundbreaking capability puts the power of generative AI into the hands of industry professionals for the first time and enables the autonomous supply chain.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence within project44's platform, Movement. Using the capabilities of generative AI, Movement GPT is a breakthrough enhancement that finally delivers on the decades-old promise of autonomous supply chains.

Example conversational interaction in Movement GPT by project44 (PRNewswire)

As the launch of ChatGPT has shown, generative AI has the potential to reshape entire industries, including the supply chain industry. However, generative AI is only as good as the data used to train it. project44 is uniquely positioned to deliver a capability like Movement GPT because of its unique dataset gathered from tracking 1 billion shipments representing $1 trillion in customer inventory across 181 countries. project44 is also the only visibility company to cover all modes and geographies within a single platform.

"For the first time, we are training generative AI models to become experts in supply chain," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to deliver Movement GPT to supply chain professionals to make their work more efficient and enable them to overcome the complexities of today's supply chains."

Since the company's inception, project44 has been a leader in data science and machine learning, with expertise in neural networks and deep learning technology. The company was quick to realize the transformative power large language models could bring to the supply chain and incorporated the technology into Movement. project44 incorporated top of the line security and followed best practices for the responsible use of AI.

For the first time, Movement GPT enables users to conversationally interact within the Movement platform giving them the ability to dynamically identify shipments using natural language, saving time, improving the overall user experience, and training models to become supply chain experts in the process.

One of the first capabilities released enables users to identify supply chain risks by conversationally interacting with Movement GPT. For example, a line of questioning might look like:

Show me all of my shipments impacted by weather in northern Europe

What is the value of the inventory of those shipments?

Where are those goods destined?

Do I have more reliable routing options for my next shipment?

This breakthrough enhancement brings a highly interactive and natural language interface to supply chain visibility, making it easier than ever for users to access essential information and manage their shipments. With the power of generative AI, project44's Movement platform becomes an even more robust and efficient tool for supply chain professionals.

project44 is committed to unlocking additional workflows and interactions through its intuitive interface. This release marks a significant milestone for the company and industry, as it leads the market in delivering the most advanced and user-friendly supply chain solutions.

Generative AI has the potential to transform the supply chain, finally creating the autonomous, self-repairing supply chain. Over the coming months, project44 will expand Movement GPT with additional capabilities, including the ability to automate tasks and generate analytics and insights.

For a preview of this new capability within Movement, visit get.project44.com/movement-gpt.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact

press@project44.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44