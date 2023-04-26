RethinkCare and Progressive Benefits Solutions Partnership Provides Employees With Behavioral Health and Personal Wellbeing Support

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkCare , the leading global behavioral and mental health platform for employers from RethinkFirst , today announced that its evidence-based care resources are now available through Progressive Benefits Solutions (PBS), a company that streamlines HR and benefit administration needs. PBS customers can offer RethinkCare's Parental Success, Personal Wellbeing, and Professional Resilience solutions alongside all other employee benefits to provide employees and their families with evidence-based tools, e-learning, and clinical support.

"RethinkCare is designed to give any parent the hands-on skills they need to perform their best at work and home, including resources to help families and caregivers support their neurodiverse children," said Harry Cain, VP of strategic partnerships at RethinkCare. "We are excited to partner with Progressive Benefits Solutions to bring our evidence-based solutions to even more families and help them overcome the challenges they face in living productive, fulfilling lives."

PBS offers software to easily consolidate multiple HR administration tasks into a simple and intuitive platform that enables employees to spend more time supporting their business growth.

"Positive behaviors fuel productivity, while negative behaviors are hindrances to growth," said Keith Torello, Progressive Benefits Solutions principal. "We are excited to partner with Rethink to provide the behavioral health market leader's solutions to our clients to help facilitate employee mental health."

Through RethinkCare, PBS customers can now offer employees access to three award-winning solutions in one platform, including Parental Success to empower working parents and caregivers, Personal Wellbeing to learn and apply stress and anxiety management skills and address sleep issues, and Professional Resilience to help neurotypical and neurodiverse employees grow in their careers and improve relationships with emotional intelligence.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global behavioral and mental health platform from RethinkFirst supporting neurodiversity in the workplace and at home. We offer a digital experience and on-demand clinical consulting to empower employees across their parenting, personal, and professional needs. Hundreds of enterprise organizations including a third of the Fortune 100 rely on RethinkCare's solutions to support members in over 120 countries.

