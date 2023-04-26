Tekpon Announces the Top Customer Service Tools for Businesses in 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Del., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 Billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them. Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs.

Every successful company has an ongoing commitment to provide outstanding customer service. It is the motivation behind loyalty and growth. The task of offering excellent service might be difficult in today's competitive environment. Fear not, though, as Tekpon, an online marketplace for business software, explored the internet for the most cutting-edge and successful customer care products. Businesses may develop stronger relationships with their consumers, improve the reputation of their brand, and soar to new levels of success with the help of Tekpon's carefully curated range of customer service solutions.

Our Customers Service Software picks for 2023 are:

Chekkit - chekkit.io

Chekkit is a review generation and management software that gives companies the ability to contact their customers, conclude deals, gather new reviews, and receive payments.

Verloop.io - verloop.io

Verloop.io is a conversational AI support software that assists companies in providing enjoyable experiences across channels. Their powerful NLP and ML conversational AI engine uses natural language to automatically address client issues.

Landbot - landbot.io

Landbot is an intuitive no-code chatbot builder. It enables you to design a conversational chatbot that engages users in lively dialogues. With the help of the platform's capabilities and features, the Landbot web bot can be totally customized. The Landbot chatbot platform allows you to automate your conversational tactics and enhance lead generation and lead qualification.

Forethought - forethought.ai

Forethought is a conversational AI for automating customer service. The platform includes capabilities that make it easier to quickly find answers to straightforward queries, predict, prioritize, and route, quickly access knowledge, reveal proactive insights, and safeguard consumer data. To provide the greatest possible customer experience, Forethoughts AI, which is based on genuine NLP and NLU, continuously learns.

LiveAgent – liveagent.com

LiveAgent is a cloud-based help desk software that provides a comprehensive solution for improving customer experience. Many aspects of the software eliminate the need for extra integrations. It also provides one-of-a-kind social network integration, customization possibilities, and a free trial edition.

