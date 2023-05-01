Stokke Announces its First Sustainability Report with Landmark University Partnership

NEW YORK, May 1 , 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the Norwegian leading children's premium products company, best known for its iconic Tripp Trapp® chair, today announces the release of their first ever sustainability report. The report outlines the brand's commitment to implementing fair practices in their supply chain and using materials that meet their high sustainability standards.

The report also highlights the company's comprehensive Child Development and Sustainability Strategy based on five of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which includes a three-year partnership with the University of Copenhagen signed last April.

Through the University partnership, Stokke has committed to funding a three-year long PhD study on learning and social development at the dining table. Through this collaboration, it will gain unique scientific-evidence-based insights to ensure Stokke's business strategy and new product development (NPD) continue to be informed by cutting edge research into child development.

"Early childhood development is one of the most critical paths in a child's life, and we believe we have an important role to play in how families come together around mealtimes. This partnership aligns well with our mission to strengthen the connection between parent and child, and to promote child development," explains CEO at Stokke, Jacob Kragh. "Our overall sustainability strategy aspires to make Stokke the obvious choice for parents who want to see change. We believe that the most sustainable products are the ones you never have to replace. Our products are not only designed with superior functionality for comfort but also to bring children closer to their parents – and importantly, they have been proven to last."

The three-year partnership focusing on child development is welcomed by the University of Copenhagen, and of great importance to the institution's future work. "The early years of life have impact on our development throughout our lives," explains Dr. Johanne Smith-Nielsen, Associate Professor Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist and supervisor of the partnership project "Every interaction is a window of opportunity for learning and development".

In 2022, Stokke signed the Science Based Target Initiative to measure and reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and committed to the responsible sourcing of wood for its worldwide recognized children's products. By 2030, it is Stokke's goal that all of their wood products be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. In 2022, the company also became a member of SEDEX, a global membership organization that connects businesses all over the world to improve business practices.

ABOUT STOKKE

Stokke was founded on the west coast of Norway in 1932. Once a family-owned company, the company has been owned since 2014 by NXMH, a Belgium-based investment company wholly owned by South Korea's NXC. In addition to its head office in Ålesund, Norway, it has offices in the USA, Korea, China, and Japan.

Stokke's ethos is epitomized by its Tripp Trapp chair, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Created by Norwegian designer Peter Opsvik, the iconic chair launched in 1972 did something completely new; it gave children an ergonomic seat of their own and made it possible for children to comfortably join their family at the table for connection and bonding.

Since 2006, Stokke's focus has been purely on the premium children's markets with products that share a common purpose: to encourage child development and to nurture family bonding. Stokke's mantra is that closeness fosters connection – it believes that children need this sense of connection to feel safe and loved, encouraging them to become self-reliant and confident learners in life.

Caring for children also means caring for the planet. So, it strives towards sustainable solutions – high-quality, durable materials, together with timeless design, ensure longevity to all our products.

