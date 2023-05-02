The 133rd Canton Fair Unveils an Array of Premium Home Textile Products, Elevating the Standards of Living to New Heights

The 133rd Canton Fair Unveils an Array of Premium Home Textile Products, Elevating the Standards of Living to New Heights

GUANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair") proved to be a treat for home decor enthusiasts, as over 1400 textile companies displayed quilt & bed sheets, blankets, curtain, bathroom and table textiles, mattress and cushion designs, brought in new patterns and comfortable designs, and set a benchmark for global home living.

(PRNewswire)

Shanghai Star Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. ("Star") wowed attendees at the Fair with their impressive display of over 300 products in 4 categories, including printed quilts, plain quilts, fleece quilts, and special fabric quilts. With over a decade of experience in the production and export of home textiles such as quilts, bedspreads, quilt covers, and sofa covers, Star has become a leading contender in the global market.

"The skin-friendly, fashion-forward, and affordable product from Star has resonated with global consumers," said Winni Yu, General Manager of the company. "We're using more skin-friendly materials in our products, because we know quilts and blankets create a relaxing and peaceful moment for each family to rest, refresh and seek comfort."

Orient Hometex Co., Ltd. ("Orient Hometex") has unveiled a stunning collection of customized home textiles that are sure to catch the eye of the most discerning customers. The collection features a variety of products, including down, cotton-filled quilt cores, pillow cores, bed covers, and quilt covers and blankets made of cotton and chemical fiber textiles.

"Following the trend of consumers paying increasing attention to health, sterilization, and improvement of the quality of home textiles, we insist on design innovation while also improving comprehensive product functions," said Mr. Cheng, General Manager of Orient Hometex. Orient Hometex has developed nano-silver pillows, antibacterial fabrics, multi-functional down blankets, smart heating scarves, etc, and obtained the DOWNPASS high-quality down certificate, OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification, and many other authoritative certifications."

Feng Cheng City River Garments Co., Ltd. ("River") has made a significant breakthrough in innovative development and material application with their latest tussah silk home wear. The company has utilized China's unique natural tussah silk as raw material to create a product that boasts an exceptional combination of style, comfort, and durability.

For more information about the home textile products at the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair