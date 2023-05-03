Gratsi, a Premium Mediterranean Inspired Boxed Wine Company, Announces Expansion into Retail Through New Partner, Wine & Liquor Superstore, BevMax in Connecticut

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratsi, a Premium Mediterranean Inspired Boxed wine company, today announces their expansion into retail through new partner BevMax, The Wine & Liquor Superstore, throughout the state of Connecticut.

Gratsi is now available in 10 initial BevMax locations across the state in cities including Stratford, Hamden, Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and more. To find the full store locator click here .

"BevMax is a great fit for our retail launch, this market has an appreciation for great food & wine, we have a lot of amazing data from our Ecom store and we are a huge hit in suburban markets," states Stephen Vlahos, CEO of Gratsi. Vlahos continues, "Ultimately our goal is to get our product in front of our core customers and this is a great step in that direction."

Mike Berkoff CEO of Bev Max, notes, "First of all we love the juice, it's about time people started putting premium wines in a 3L box, it's a great format, the zero sugar aspect was what put us over the edge, there is a lot of demand in this segment, overall well done."

For more information, please visit www.gratsi.com .

