Imagine Learning Recognizes Top Schools with 2023 Imagine Nation School of Excellence & District of Distinction Awards

Over 300 schools nationwide are honored with the annual Imagine Nation Award, celebrating innovation, dedication, and exemplary usage of Imagine Learning digital solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the winners of the 2022–2023 Imagine Nation Awards, honoring schools and districts across the U.S. for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning solutions.

The Imagine Nation Awards are part of the Imagine Learning motivational program, igniting engagement and strengthening confidence for all learners. More than 21,000 schools and districts throughout the U.S. were eligible for the Imagine Nation Award.

"We're proud of the commitment to learning shown by these schools and districts," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "It is our privilege to partner with educators across the country, and these awards serve to highlight their dedication to achieving greater learning outcomes for their students."

Imagine Learning uses multiple measures, including usage and implementation data, to designate top schools and districts for the Imagine Nation Awards. The Imagine Nation Award is presented to schools and districts that demonstrate outstanding commitment to effective implementation of an Imagine Learning program throughout the year. Based on rigorous research, Imagine Learning has found that meeting program usage and implementation goals is directly associated with increased student success and academic growth.

Today, 301 schools and districts from across 42 states are receiving the honor of being named an Imagine Nation school for the 2022–2023 school year. Following official notification of the Imagine Nation Awards, each winning school or district will receive an Imagine Learning banner that displays their achievement. Find the full list of schools and districts being honored with an Imagine Nation Award here.

Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, online courses, and virtual instruction. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. We serve over 15 million students — partnering with over half of districts nationwide. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine Instructional Services' virtual teachers. Our core portfolio includes Imagine Learning Twig Science®, Illustrative Mathematics®, and EL Education®. Additionally, a robust supplemental and intervention suite provides personalized instruction for ELA, SLA, math, coding, and more.

