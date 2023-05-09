WAS YOUR PROPERTY SOLD BY A MICHIGAN COUNTY DUE TO NON-PAYMENT OF TAXES? YOU COULD RECEIVE MONEY FROM THAT SALE.

DON'T WAIT — YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM BY AUGUST 7, 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Wayside Church v. Van Buren County Tax Foreclosure Settlement.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

On March 24, 2023, United States District Judge Paul L. Maloney entered an Order preliminarily approving a Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Wayside Church v. Van Buren County, Case No. 1:14-cv-01274, pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan. This class action lawsuit alleges that many counties in Michigan violated the rights of property owners or heirs by failing to pay to the former owners or other interest holders the proceeds from the sale of the tax-foreclosed properties that exceeded the unpaid taxes, fees, and other costs associated with those properties. These claims have become known as "surplus-proceeds claims."

WHO IS INCLUDED?

You are included as a Class Member if you owned, inherited, or held an interest in property foreclosed on and sold by some Michigan Counties between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2020 by that County. (Common examples of interests in real property include ownership, mortgage interests, and other types of liens.) If the original owner or interest holder is deceased or no longer exists, then heirs or successors are included as Class Members.

Almost all counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the western half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula are participating in this Settlement. For a full list of Counties, visit www.TaxForeclosureSettlement.com.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

Each Class Member who submits a valid claim will usually receive 80% of the surplus proceeds from the sale of the property less the amount the court awards to cover attorney fees. If more than one valid claim is made for surplus proceeds from a property, the total amount available to pay claims connected with that property will be 80% of the surplus proceeds less the court-awarded attorney fees. The deadline to submit a Claim is August 7, 2023.

"This settlement is good news for everyone involved. It will allow thousands of former interest holders in tax foreclosed properties located in Michigan to receive money if their property was later sold and generated proceeds beyond the amount of the unpaid property taxes," said David H. Fink, one of the attorneys representing the Plaintiffs in this lawsuit. "If anyone thinks they might have a claim, they should go to the website or contact us for assistance."

WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS?

File a Claim: You must complete and submit a Claim to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. You may file your Claim online or download a claim form at www.TaxForeclosureSettlement.com. If you submit by U.S. mail, claim forms should be sent to Wayside Church v. Van Buren County, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391. Claims must be submitted by August 7, 2023.



Opt Out: If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by July 22, 2023.

Opt Out : If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by July 22, 2023 .





Object : You may submit an objection and explain why you do not like the Settlement. You may still participate in the Settlement by filing a Claim. Objections must be submitted by July 22, 2023 .





Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

For instructions on how to file a Claim, opt out, or object: visit www.TaxForeclosureSettlement.com or call 1-833-709-0093.

WHEN IS THE FAIRNESS HEARING?

The Court will hold a hearing on November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at 174 Federal Building, 410 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider attorney fees of 20% of each Settlement Payment. The motion for attorney fees will be posted to the settlement website after it is filed. Class Members may attend the Hearing, but they aren't required to.

This is only a summary. If you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit TaxForeclosureSettlement.com, call 1-833-709-0093, or write to: Wayside Church v. Van Buren County, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

