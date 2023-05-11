Creditors' Discount and Audit Company Leverages Skit.ai to Accelerate Revenue Recovery, Twice the Scale at Quarter of the Call Cost

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading Conversational Voice AI solution provider in the Account Receivable Management (A.R.M) industry, announces its successful partnership with Creditors' Discount and Audit Company (CDA), an Illinois-based third-party revenue recovery partner with over 50 years of experience in providing revenue recovery assistance to thousands of clients in the healthcare, banking, utilities, and retail industries. The collaboration aims to address key pain points in debt collection, including consumer connectivity, scalability, cost reduction, and skilled agent scarcity.

Creditors’ Discount & Audit Company Partners with Skit.ai to Accelerate their revenue recovery efforts (PRNewswire)

In the face of a rapidly changing business landscape: stringent regulations, escalating costs, and business downturn, the U.S. Account Receivable industry is facing bottlenecks such as cost-effectively connecting with consumers at scale, account penetration, and increasing cost of agents, training, and retention. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy Augmented Voice Intelligence (AVI) platform effectively addresses these issues with ease.

"Skit.ai's solution has been truly transformative. It sounds very natural and pleasing to our consumers. It can handle a large volume of calls cost-effectively and achieve high connectivity and RPCs. Their platform's performance was as impressive as an average collector, which helped us accelerate our revenue recovery efforts," said Ken Armstrong, President and VP Operations at Creditors' Discount and Audit Company.

Skit.ai's Platform can be deployed quickly and has the capability to engage with thousands of consumers in a matter of minutes, improving scale, account penetration, and efficiency. The solution can establish RPCs while being fully compliant, equipped for real-time debt negotiation, and seamless integration with payment gateways.

"Skit.ai's Augmented Voice Intelligent Platform has been instrumental for CDA, boosting call connectivity at twice the scale and achieving 100% account penetration at 75% reduced call cost. Our Conversational Voice AI Solution is addressing the core challenges of agent scarcity, compliance, and cost of collections. This technology is becoming an industry standard by creating a major paradigm shift in the revenue recovery efforts of collection agencies," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Skit.ai.

To learn more about Skit.ai's impact on CDA's collection performance and how it has helped address key pain points, visit Skit.ai to book a meeting with an expert.

About Creditors' Discount and Audit Company (CDA)

Creditors' Discount and Audit was founded in 1947 and has been a family-owned business in Streator Illinois since 1971. We service Cook, Dupage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kane, La Salle, Livingston and Will Counties. As a licensed debt collector for over 40 years, CDA has provided collection assistance to thousands of clients in the healthcare, banking, utilities, and retail industries. We hold integrity, honesty, and fairness as the cornerstone of our business. We are passionate about our business and believe deeply in the value we bring to our clients and the economy. Learn more at https://www.cdac.biz/.

About Skit.ai



Skit.ai is the leading Conversational Voice AI company in the ARM industry, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's Compliant, Configurable, and Easy-to-deploy solution enable enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 and has been awarded several award recognitions, including Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW; Stevie Bronze Winner 2022 by The International Business Awards; Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022; and Startup of the Year in Artificial Intelligence 2021 by Entrepreneur India. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Learn more at Skit.ai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074880/Creditors_Discount_Audit_Company_Skitai.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skit.ai