The Esaote Group presents its latest solutions for cardiac imaging at the EACVI Congress in Barcelona (Spain)

BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical diagnostic systems (specifically, ultrasound, dedicated MRI and Medical IT systems) took part in the Congress held by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging in Barcelona on May 10-12, 2023. On this occasion, it unveiled MyLab™Omega eXP, a new portable ultrasound system featuring advanced cardio tools and AI-powered automation and showcased Suitestensa CVIS, an all-in-one cardiovascular management solution for enterprises, and Caas Qardia, a cutting-edge echocardiography software platform, the latter two respectively developed by Ebit and Pie Medical Imaging (PMI), the subsidiaries of the Esaote Group focused on Medical IT.

Artificial Intelligence, advanced quantification tools, enhanced connectivity for better data sharing and remote consultation are the key features that the Esaote Group is investing heavily in for cardiovascular imaging in order to provide clinicians with efficient and accurate analysis tools.

Thanks to Augmented Insight™ solutions, the new MyLab™Omega eXP presented in Barcelona delivers precise quantification while reducing elaboration time and overall examination time. With the CV-dedicated configuration, Esaote offers best-in-class diagnostic capability and high-level flexibility to cardiologists and mobile service professionals, anytime and anywhere. "Advanced imaging processing tools, portability and connectivity are the strong points of this scanner, aimed at meeting the needs of tomorrow's healthcare systems," said Martina Cereseto, Global Product Manager at Esaote. "Furthermore, the new generation of XCrystal transducers enables the acquisition of detailed images with high temporal and spatial resolution, thus enhancing diagnostic confidence in any clinical setting, from private echo-labs to hospitals, and from general cardiology departments to ICU, CCU, emergency rooms and Point-of-Care units".

Sharing data and information between different hospital departments or between different health facilities is one of the main features of Suitestensa, the enterprise-wide system developed by Ebit. Encompassing all workflows, exams, images and postprocessing, the Suitestensa CVIS platform is the most comprehensive patient-oriented approach to all cardiology specialties: Cardiac Catheterization, Interventional Cardiology, Echocardiography, ECG, Arrhythmology, General Cardiology, and Cardiovascular Surgery. Complementing patient workflow management, the platform includes a complete telemedicine and remote monitoring module.

AI-driven workflows aimed at automating key clinical echocardiography measurements are one of the distinctive features of Caas Qardia, the latest product line launched by PMI that excels at myocardial strain analysis, stress-echo, diastolic function assessment, and (PISA) valve analysis.

PMI integrates its AI-driven ventricular volumetric and strain analysis into Esaote's MyLab scanners to facilitate on-cart echocardiographic analysis.

At the EACVI Congress, PMI also showcased 4D Flow cardiac MRI analysis (Caas MR Solutions) and CT/3DTEE-based pre-procedural transcatheter planning (3mensio).

Leader in the biomedical equipment sector (ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, software for managing the diagnostic process). At the end of 2022, the Group had 1,250 employees, with more than half of them in Italy. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com

