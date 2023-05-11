Kelly Reports First-Quarter 2023 Earnings

Q1 revenue down 2.2%; down 1.4% in constant currency; organic revenue nearly flat (down 0.5% in constant currency)

Q1 gross profit down 1.7%; down 0.8% in constant currency; delivered continued improvement in GP rate, 20.0%, up 10 bps year-over-year

Q1 operating earnings of $10.7 million , including a $5.7 million restructuring charge, or $16.4 million on an adjusted basis

Initiated a comprehensive business transformation program to significantly improve EBITDA margin

TROY, Mich., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the first quarter of 2023.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $1.3 billion, a 2.2% decrease, or 1.4% decrease in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022, with organic, constant currency revenue down 0.5%. Year-over-year revenue trends were impacted by foreign currency headwinds and the impact of the sale of Russian operations in July 2022. Year-over-year results in the quarter also reflect the impact of the 2022 acquisitions of RocketPower, a recruitment process outsourcing firm, and Pediatric Therapeutic Services, a specialty firm providing in-school therapy services.

"Taking into account well recognized macroeconomic headwinds, we delivered solid results as our specialty solutions proved more resilient than others. Our Education segment and our more profitable outcome-based solutions in both P&I and SET continued to deliver solid growth, while, as expected, our staffing businesses faced decreased demand in this environment," said Quigley.

Kelly reported operating earnings in the first quarter of 2023 of $10.7 million, compared to earnings of $23.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings in the first quarter of 2023 included a $5.7 million restructuring charge. The restructuring charge reflects cost management actions in response to the current demand levels and to reposition the Professional & Industrial staffing business to better capitalize on opportunities in local markets. Excluding the restructuring charge, adjusted earnings from operations were $16.4 million. Earnings in the first quarter of 2022 included a $0.9 million gain on sale of assets and adjusted earnings were $22.5 million. Adjusted earnings declined year-over-year primarily as a result of lower revenues.

Earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023 were $0.29 compared to a loss per share of $1.23 in the first quarter of 2022. Included in the earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023 is an $0.11 per share restructuring charge, net of tax. Included in the first quarter of 2022 is a $1.69 loss per share, net of tax, on the sale of Kelly's investment in Persol Holdings common shares and related transactions, partially offset by a $0.02 per share gain on sale of real property, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.40 in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 9% from $0.44 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

As Kelly approaches the three-year anniversary of its operating model, Quigley went on to introduce a new phase in the company's journey toward profitable growth. "We have made progress on our growth journey. Now, with an eye to the future, we are taking a bold approach to accelerate profitable growth. I've established a Transformation Management Office reporting directly to me and engaged an expert consulting firm to support our aggressive ambitions to create structural improvements in our business designed to convert our revenue and gross margin gains to significantly improve our EBITDA." Quigley noted that regular progress updates will be provided starting in August.

Kelly also reported that on May 9, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on June 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 2, 2023 AND APRIL 3, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)















%

CC %





2023

2022

Change

Change

Change

























Revenue from services $ 1,268.3 $ 1,296.4 $ (28.1)

(2.2) % (1.4) %























Cost of services

1,014.2

1,037.8

(23.6)

(2.3)





























Gross profit

254.1

258.6

(4.5)

(1.7)

(0.8)

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

243.4

236.1

7.3

3.1

3.8

























Gain on sale of assets

—

(0.9)

0.9

NM





























Earnings (loss) from operations

10.7

23.4

(12.7)

(54.4)





























Loss on investment in Persol Holdings

—

(67.2)

67.2

NM





























Loss on currency translation from liquidation of subsidiary(1)

—

(20.4)

20.4

NM





























Other income (expense), net

2.0

2.8

(0.8)

(27.5)





























Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

12.7

(61.4)

74.1

NM





























Income tax expense (benefit)

1.8

(13.0)

14.8

113.5





























Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

10.9

(48.4)

59.3

NM





























Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate

—

0.8

(0.8)

NM





























Net earnings (loss) $ 10.9 $ (47.6) $ 58.5

NM





























Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.29 $ (1.23) $ 1.52

NM





Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.29 $ (1.23) $ 1.52

NM





















































STATISTICS:













































Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 17.5 $ 26.6 $ (9.1)

(34.2) % (33.3) %























Gross profit rate

20.0 % 19.9 % 0.1 pts.































Conversion rate

4.2 % 9.1 % (4.9) pts.































Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.9 $ 30.7 $ (4.8)









Adjusted EBITDA margin

2.0 % 2.4 % (0.4) pts.































Effective income tax rate

13.9 % 21.2 % (7.3) pts.































Average number of shares outstanding (millions):





















Basic

37.1

38.6













Diluted

37.4

38.6















KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)

























First Quarter



































%

CC %





2023



2022

Change

Change

Professional & Industrial



















Revenue from services $ 389.8

$ 444.3

(12.3) % (11.7) % Gross profit

69.8



83.1

(15.9)

(15.3)

SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges

64.5



71.1

(9.2)

(8.8)

Restructuring charges

3.0



0.3

NM

NM

Total SG&A expenses

67.5



71.4

(5.4)

(5.0)

Earnings (loss) from operations

2.3



11.7

(80.0)





Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges

5.3



12.0

(55.5)



























Gross profit rate

17.9 %

18.7 % (0.8) pts.

























Science, Engineering & Technology



















Revenue from services $ 306.4

$ 317.1

(3.4) % (3.2) % Gross profit

71.3



73.8

(3.5)

(3.4)

Total SG&A expenses

52.8



53.2

(0.9)

(0.8)

Earnings (loss) from operations

18.5



20.6

(10.2)



























Gross profit rate

23.3 %

23.3 % — pts.

























Education



















Revenue from services $ 249.4

$ 173.4

43.9 % 43.9 % Gross profit

39.3



26.6

47.8

47.8

Total SG&A expenses

23.8



18.6

28.2

28.2

Earnings (loss) from operations

15.5



8.0

93.6



























Gross profit rate

15.8 %

15.3 % 0.5 pts.

























Outsourcing & Consulting



















Revenue from services $ 114.6

$ 109.1

5.0 % 6.4 % Gross profit

41.6



37.3

11.4

13.7

Total SG&A expenses

40.5



34.3

18.0

19.0

Earnings (loss) from operations

1.1



3.0

(63.7)



























Gross profit rate

36.3 %

34.2 % 2.1 pts.

























International



















Revenue from services $ 211.8

$ 252.8

(16.2) % (13.8) % Gross profit

32.1



37.8

(14.9)

(12.2)

Total SG&A expenses

32.4



33.2

(2.3)

0.5

Earnings (loss) from operations

(0.3)



4.6

NM



























Gross profit rate

15.2 %

15.0 % 0.2 pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)



















April 2, 2023

January 1, 2023

April 3, 2022

Current Assets













Cash and equivalents $ 111.7 $ 153.7 $ 230.3

Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of













$11.0, $11.2, and $12.2, respectively

1,438.5

1,491.6

1,523.8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

82.3

69.9

72.2

Total current assets

1,632.5

1,715.2

1,826.3

















Noncurrent Assets













Property and equipment, net

28.6

27.8

32.0

Operating lease right-of-use assets

65.0

66.8

71.8

Deferred taxes

301.9

299.7

303.6

Goodwill, net

151.1

151.1

155.8

Other assets

409.5

403.2

396.1

Total noncurrent assets

956.1

948.6

959.3

















Total Assets $ 2,588.6 $ 2,663.8 $ 2,785.6

















Current Liabilities













Short-term borrowings $ — $ 0.7 $ 0.2

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

684.7

723.3

711.6

Operating lease liabilities

14.3

14.7

16.1

Accrued payroll and related taxes

275.9

315.8

338.9

Accrued workers' compensation and other claims

23.1

22.9

20.4

Income and other taxes

52.9

51.4

109.1

Total current liabilities

1,050.9

1,128.8

1,196.3

















Noncurrent Liabilities













Operating lease liabilities

53.4

55.0

58.7

Accrued workers' compensation and other claims

41.0

40.7

36.4

Accrued retirement benefits

184.6

174.1

205.1

Other long-term liabilities

10.9

11.0

15.6

Total noncurrent liabilities

289.9

280.8

315.8

















Stockholders' Equity













Common stock

38.5

38.5

38.5

Treasury stock

(35.3)

(20.1)

(13.0)

Paid-in capital

26.4

28.0

22.8

Earnings invested in the business

1,224.4

1,216.3

1,239.9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6.2)

(8.5)

(14.7)

Total stockholders' equity

1,247.8

1,254.2

1,273.5

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,588.6 $ 2,663.8 $ 2,785.6

















STATISTICS:













Working Capital $ 581.6 $ 586.4 $ 630.0

Current Ratio

1.6

1.5

1.5

Debt-to-capital %

0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Global Days Sales Outstanding

59

61

62

Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ (17.9) $ (88.3) $ (107.8)



KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)























First Quarter

































%

CC %





2023

2022

Change

Change





















Americas

















United States $ 959.2 $ 956.6

0.3 % 0.3 % Canada

44.9

39.1

14.6

22.4

Puerto Rico

26.9

27.6

(2.3)

(2.3)

Mexico

16.7

10.3

61.6

47.0

Total Americas Region

1,047.7

1,033.6

1.4

1.5





















Europe

















Switzerland

52.9

55.0

(3.7)

(3.6)

France

47.8

54.6

(12.6)

(8.7)

Portugal

44.4

41.9

6.0

10.8

Italy

16.9

19.5

(13.3)

(9.6)

Russia

—

29.7

(100.0)

(100.0)

Other

47.7

51.3

(6.9)

(0.3)

Total Europe Region

209.7

252.0

(16.8)

(13.4)





















Total Asia-Pacific Region

10.9

10.8

0.7

6.5





















Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,268.3 $ 1,296.4

(2.2) % (1.4) %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 2, 2023 AND APRIL 3, 2022 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net earnings (loss) $ 10.9 $ (47.6) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8.4

7.5 Operating lease asset amortization

4.3

5.0 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances

0.4

0.8 Stock-based compensation

3.1

2.1 Gain on sale of equity securities

(2.0)

— Loss on investment in Persol Holdings

—

67.2 Loss on currency translation from liquidation of subsidiary

—

20.4 Gain on foreign currency remeasurement

—

(5.5) Gain on sale of assets

—

(0.9) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd.

—

(0.8) Other, net

(0.3)

1.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(38.3)

(156.0) Net cash used in operating activities

(13.5)

(106.1)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(4.4)

(1.7) Proceeds from sale of assets

—

0.9 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received

—

(58.3) Proceeds from sale of Persol Holdings investment

—

196.9 Proceeds from sale of equity method investment

—

119.5 Proceeds from equity securities

2.0

— Other investing activities

0.2

(0.2) Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(2.2)

257.1









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in short-term borrowings

(0.7)

0.2 Financing lease payments

(0.4)

(0.3) Dividend payments

(2.8)

(1.9) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards

(1.2)

(0.8) Buyback of common shares

(18.3)

(27.2) Contingent consideration payments

(1.4)

(0.7) Net cash used in financing activities

(24.8)

(30.7)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(0.8)

(1.7)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(41.3)

118.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

162.4

119.5









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 121.1 $ 238.1

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)









2023

2022 SG&A Expenses: As Reported

Restructuring(4)

Adjusted

As Reported Professional & Industrial $ 67.5

$ (3.0)

$ 64.5

$ 71.4 Science, Engineering & Technology 52.8

(0.5)

52.3

53.2 Education 23.8

(0.1)

23.7

18.6 Outsourcing & Consulting 40.5

(0.6)

39.9

34.3 International 32.4

(0.6)

31.8

33.2 Corporate 26.4

(0.9)

25.5

25.4 Total Company $ 243.4

$ (5.7)

$ 237.7

$ 236.1



2023

2022 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported

Restructuring(4)

Adjusted

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 2.3

$ 3.0

$ 5.3

$ 11.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 18.5

0.5

19.0

20.6 Education 15.5

0.1

15.6

8.0 Outsourcing & Consulting 1.1

0.6

1.7

3.0 International (0.3)

0.6

0.3

4.6 Corporate (26.4)

0.9

(25.5)

(25.4) Total Company $ 10.7

$ 5.7

$ 16.4

$ 22.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)



2022 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported

Gain on sale

of assets(3)

Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 11.7

$ —

$ 11.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 20.6

—

20.6 Education 8.0

—

8.0 Outsourcing & Consulting 3.0

—

3.0 International 4.6

—

4.6 Corporate (25.4)

—

(25.4) Gain on sale of assets 0.9

(0.9)

— Total Company $ 23.4

$ (0.9)

$ 22.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data)























First Quarter



2023

2022 Income tax expense (benefit)

$ 1.8

$ (13.0) Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(1)

—

18.4 Taxes on foreign currency matters(2)

—

(1.5) Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3)

—

(0.2) Taxes on restructuring charges(4)

1.4

— Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)

$ 3.2

$ 3.7













First Quarter



2023

2022 Net earnings (loss)

$ 10.9

$ (47.6) Loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)

—

48.8 Loss on foreign currency matters, net of taxes(2)

—

16.4 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)

—

(0.7) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4)

4.3

— Adjusted net earnings

$ 15.2

$ 16.9













First Quarter



2023

2022



Per Share Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.29

$ (1.23) Loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)

—

1.26 Loss on foreign currency matters, net of taxes(2)

—

0.43 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)

—

(0.02) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4)

0.11

— Adjusted net earnings

$ 0.40

$ 0.44

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars)









First Quarter

2023

2022 Net earnings (loss) $ 10.9

$ (47.6) Other (income) expense, net(2) (2.0)

(2.8) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.8

(13.0) Depreciation and amortization 8.4

7.5 EBITDA 19.1

(55.9) Equity in net (earnings) loss of affiliate —

(0.8) Loss on investment in Persol Holdings(1) —

67.2 Loss on foreign currency matters(2) —

20.4 Gain on sale of assets(3) —

(0.9) Restructuring(4) 5.7

— Other, net(5) 1.1

0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.9

$ 30.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.0 %

2.4 %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2023 restructuring charges, the 2022 sale of the Persol Holdings investment, the 2022 losses on the fair value changes of the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2022 losses on foreign currency matters, and the 2022 gain on sale of assets are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2023 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements. Management also uses year-to-date free cash flow (operating cash flows less capital expenditures) to indicate the change in cash balances arising from operating activities, net of working capital needs and expenditures on fixed assets.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) In 2022, the loss on the investment in Persol Holdings represents the change in fair value up until the date of the sale of the investment on February 15, 2022 as well as the loss on the sale of the investment during the period presented and the related tax benefit.

(2) In 2022, the loss on foreign currency matters includes a $20.4 million loss on currency translation resulting from the substantially complete liquidation of the Company's Japan entity, partially offset by a $5.5 million foreign exchange gain on the Japan entity's USD-denominated cash balance. The foreign exchange gain is included in other (income) expense, net in the EBITDA calculation.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2022 is related to the sale of real property in the first quarter of 2022.

(4) Restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2023 represent severance costs and lease and other terminations as a result of management undertaking actions to further our cost management efforts in response to the current demand levels and reflects a repositioning of our P&I staffing business to better capitalize on opportunities in local markets.

(5) Other, net primarily represents amortization of capitalized hosted software implementation costs.

