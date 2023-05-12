KIA VEHICLES RANKED HIGHEST ACROSS MULTIPLE CATEGORIES IN INAUGURAL "BEST AUTOS OF 2023" FROM MONEY MAGAZINE

Kia Vehicles Take 14 Attribute-Level Wins, Including Seven "Best Overall"

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Kia vehicles received the highest honors from the editors of Money in the magazine's inaugural "Best Autos of 2023" awards. The Carnival MPV, K5, Soul, Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, Stinger, and Telluride each were named "Best Overall and Best Value" in their respective categories, and nine other Kia models were recognized as attribute winners. This is the first time that nearly every Kia model currently on sale was named to a single list of the automotive industry's top vehicles.

"Kia continues to deliver a lineup of the industry's best vehicles, driven by our goals to provide leading solutions in all segments," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "By paying attention to the voice of the consumer, Kia has been able to develop desirable vehicles that offer unmatched value."

The overall Kia vehicle category winners include:

Kia Carnival MPV — Best Overall and Best Value, Minivans

Kia K5 — Best Overall and Best Value, Midsize Cars

Kia Soul — Best Overall and Best Value, 2-Row SUVs

Kia Sportage — Best Overall and Best Value, Compact SUVs

Kia Sportage Hybrid — Best Overall and Best Value, Hybrid SUVs

Kia Stinger — Best Overall and Best Value, Luxury Cars under $75,000

Kia Telluride — Best Overall, and Best Value, 3-Row SUVs

The Kia vehicles named to the list for their attributes include:

Kia EV6 — Best for Safety, Electric SUVs

Kia Forte — Best for Value, Compact Cars

Kia Niro EV — Best Value, Electric SUVs

Kia Niro PHEV — Best for Value, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs

Kia Rio — Best for Technology, Subcompact Cars

Kia Sorento Hybrid — Best for Handling, Hybrid SUVs

Kia Sorento PHEV — Best for Features, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs

The expert team at Money selected their choices after evaluating vehicles in over 20 categories, and focused on vehicles that deliver exceptional value and exemplify top attributes of their respective categories. Other measures, such as performance, handling, and safety, were also considered.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

