Accountants face burnout epidemic, industry leaders say "no more"

National accounting franchise, Padgett, takes proactive steps to prioritize firm owner well-being

ATHENS, Ga., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The accounting industry has a problem. In a 2022 survey by FloQast and the University of Georgia, 99% of accountants reported experiencing burnout. With clients becoming more demanding and accountant pay remaining stagnant for two decades, it's not hard to see why professionals in the industry are suffering. Now, one national tax and accounting franchise is taking a stand against the industry's tendency toward overwork.

"One of the leading causes of the accountant shortage is the working conditions that accounting professionals face," said David Leary, accounting industry leader and co-host of the Cloud Accounting Podcast. "It's great to see a company like Padgett addressing this head-on with the mindset that there can be a better way for firm owners to run their dream firms."

Padgett recently hosted a post-tax season retreat with a focus on one of the main causes of accountant stress—pricing. The four-day retreat took place at a resort in Scottsdale, Arizona and featured both informative sessions on improving profitability as well as entertaining community events, such as cocktail hours, awards receptions, and even a morning hike.

"It is now on us to implement the change," said Mary Beth Krysl, one of the owners of Padgett Centennial in Colorado. "We are motivated & wouldn't be making these changes without the retreat."

Encouraging and energizing firm owners is key to Padgett's mission. The company has spent more than 50 years building a framework of support for their 250 North American franchise locations, including community events, tax resources, technology guidance, marketing services, and recruiting assistance.

"Helping our offices achieve a good work-life balance is not just good for their family and their health," Padgett President Roger Harris said, "but it also creates a firm people want to work in, and a firm people want to purchase when that time comes."

About Padgett

At Padgett, our mission is simple: help business owners do more of what they love. With over 50 years of success, we pride ourselves on giving our network of tax and accounting firm owners across North America a path to firm growth and profitability while giving them hours back to focus on their health, build families and participate in their communities.

