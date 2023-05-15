RESTON, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Light Companies announced that it has retained DelMorgan & Co. (www.delmorganco.com), an internationally recognized investment banking firm, to lead an equity and debt raise on behalf of the company to accelerate and scale its global deployment of optical infrastructure.

Laser Light Companies Retain DelMorgan & Co. as Lead Financial Advisor to Accelerate Growth

"This financial raise is a culmination of a significant development phase for our company to develop the world's first converged optical transport network. With these resources, the company is poised for significant growth. We're pleased to entrust this raise to DelMorgan," said Bob Brumley, CEO and Chairman, Laser Light Companies. "Their firm has demonstrated a history of success, a great understanding of our industry, and the means to assist us in a comprehensive way for this transaction and potential future ones as well."

"We are very excited to help Laser Light create the first global high speed on-demand network converging land, sea and space to benefit cloud providers, hyperscalers and every data-intensive industry vertical," said Rob Delgado, Chairman of DelMorgan and Co. Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan & Co., continued, "With data being a global currency, we believe the opportunity for Laser Light – which sits at the intersection of networking and the cloud – is tremendous, and we are pleased to be part of helping the company to advance on achieving its transformative vision to create the next-generation optical network that can revolutionize the availability of high-throughput / low-latency connectivity for users around the world."

Laser Light executives will be meeting potential customers and partners at the International Telecoms Week conference (ITW 2023) at National Harbor, MD, May 15-17, 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to contact doug.webster@laserlightcomms.com to schedule.

About Laser Light Companies

Laser Light is the builder and operator of a global optical networking platform which delivers a first-of-a-kind 21st century data service that will transform the way high volume data communications traffic is carried and distributed. Using a hybrid approach converging terrestrial, sub-sea, and space domains; an end-to-end software architecture, favoring "always best route, best latency;" and a unique business model which emphasizes efficiency, and operational simplicity, the Laser Light all-optical global data platform will connect companies, countries, and continents at high speed, more flexibly, securely and economically than ever before. Laser Light Companies will do for networking what cloud did for compute. For more information, please visit www.laserlightcomms.com

About DelMorgan & Co.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DelMorgan & Co. is an internationally recognized investment bank and financial advisor. With over three decades of experience and over $300 billion in successfully completed transactions, the professionals at DelMorgan & Co. provide world-class financial advice and assistance to companies, institutions, governments, and individuals around the world. For more information, please visit www.delmorganco.com.

