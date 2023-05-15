Mastronardi Accelerates Growth in New York Through Joint Venture with Intergrow

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mastronardi Produce, a fourth-generation family-owned business that pioneered commercial greenhouse growing in North America, has announced an exciting new expansion of its US network through a joint venture formed with Intergrow Greenhouses Inc. which will include the acquisition of Intergrow's commercial greenhouse facilities and trucking business in the state of New York. The new company, Sungrow Farms LLC, adds 105 acres of high-tech greenhouse production capacity to Mastronardi's ever-growing domestic network and ensures continuity of operations at local greenhouses, keeping more than 280 people employed in the workforce.

Paul Mastronardi, President & CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd. (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"This strategic investment allows Mastronardi Produce to offer even more flavorful, locally grown fruits and vegetables," said Paul Mastronardi, President & CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and delivering on our mission to inspire healthy living through WOW flavor experiences."

Sungrow Farms' high-tech greenhouse facilities have further capacity for expansion and are located in New York within a 24-hour drive of 60% of the US population.

"We are thrilled to enter into a joint venture with Mastronardi Produce, the North American industry leader in greenhouse grown produce," said Dirk Biemans, President of Sungrow Farms. "This partnership ensures the continuation of our legacy as well as our commitment to our shareholders, employees, and the communities we're in."

Sungrow Farms will continue to produce Intergrow cherry tomatoes on the vine in addition to growing Mastronardi Produce's exclusive, high flavor fruits and vegetables which will be marketed under the company's award-winning brands.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets award-winning products under the SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld®, and Queen of Greens® brands. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries, and lettuce.

Mastonardi forms joint venture called Sungrow Farms with Intergrow Greenhouses. (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Dirk Biemans, President of Sungrow Farms (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Mastronardi Produce grows, markets, and distributes premium produce under its nationally recognized brands including SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld® America, and Queen of Greens™. (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mastronardi Produce Ltd.