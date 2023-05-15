Visgenx to present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2023 Annual Meeting

Poster presentation covers data on VGX-0111, the Company's gene therapy candidate for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), an aging related disorder and a leading cause of vision loss

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting results from pre-clinical studies of its gene therapy candidate for dry AMD at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2023 Annual Meeting being held May 16-20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Gene Therapies for Degenerative Retinal Diseases (PRNewswire)

Poster presentation covers data on VGX-0111, the Company's gene therapy candidate for Dry AMD.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present at such a prestigious forum dedicated to gene and cell therapy," stated Christopher Chavez, Ph.D., VP of Synthetic Biology at Visgenx. "These studies demonstrate that our experimental AAV vector expresses strongly in the targeted cells of the retina and protects from age-related photoreceptor loss, a key pathology underlying vision loss in dry AMD. We believe this data provides important support for continued development."

Poster Board Number: 716 Title: ELOVL2 Gene Therapy: Photoreceptor Lipid Restoring Strategy to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 12:00pm to 7:00pm Location: Exhibit Hall

ABOUT VISGENX, INC.

Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx' initial product is VGX-0111, a gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of lipids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

@ 2023 Visgenx, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: William Pedranti

(949) 413-2672

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visgenx