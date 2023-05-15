WOW! Reimagines Delivery of its Video Offering with Strategic YouTube TV Deal

Partnership furthers WOW!'s broadband-first strategy, offers new and existing customers YouTube TV's best-in-class streaming TV service all on one bill

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has signed an agreement with Google to offer YouTube TV as its dedicated live television offering. Through this partnership, consumers can purchase WOW!'s fastest, most reliable Internet, together with the industry-leading YouTube TV service, all on one convenient WOW! monthly bill.

WOW! (PRNewswire)

This agreement transforms how WOW! offers pay TV service and reinforces its broadband-first strategy by bundling YouTube TV with WOW! Internet. WOW!'s fast, reliable, fiber-rich network powers all connected devices allowing multiple users to stream movies and music, games, video conference and stay connected to what's most important to them.

The process of migrating WOW!'s residential video customers to YouTube TV will begin this summer as WOW! discontinues the marketing and selling of its TV services, including WOW! tv+, and sells YouTube TV across its footprint. WOW! will maintain and support its current video services as its existing base of video customers can switch from WOW!'s current video products to YouTube TV.

Once launched, WOW!'s current and prospective residential video customers can take advantage of special promotional offers to purchase YouTube TV with its robust channel lineup and add-on services such as NFL Sunday Ticket, and features such as the ability to watch key plays, real-time stats and multiview.

WOW! customers that sign up for YouTube TV can benefit from:

Access to YouTube TV's industry-leading live TV streaming service

More than 100 channels, Spanish-language packages and add-on packages such as NFL Sunday Ticket

Innovative features such as multiview, the ability to hide spoilers, view real-time stats and watch key plays

Special promotional offers with the potential for significant savings

The convenience of bundled Internet and YouTube TV on one bill

No long-term contracts and hidden fees

WOW!'s award-winning customer experience

WOW!'s fast, reliable fiber-rich Internet

"We are thrilled to begin offering YouTube TV and give our customers access to this best-in-class pay TV service. We are very pleased to deliver a seamless TV experience to our customers with this new partnership while continuing to execute on our broadband-first strategy," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "This furthers our commitment to provide our customers with the highest quality services at the best value."

To learn more about WOW! and for updates on when YouTube TV will become available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple and award-winning experience. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies and more, and can tune in on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). With over 5 million subscribers and trialers, YouTube TV offers features such as unlimited cloud DVR storage space, the ability to view key sports plays, hide spoilers and check out real-time stats.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.