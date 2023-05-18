EltaMD Teams Up With Andy Cohen to Ignite Skin Cancer Awareness Dialogue

The #1 Dermatologist-recommended professional sun care brand is also unveiling their newest product: UV AOX Mist, a sheer finish, all-mineral, antioxidant enriched sunscreen spray

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, EltaMD has partnered with Andy Cohen and the Melanoma Research Foundation on a social campaign aimed to ignite dialogue surrounding skin cancer, while educating consumers on the importance of skin checks. As the #1 dermatologist recommended sunscreen brand, EltaMD is committed to sun safety and skin protection for every body under the sun. As part of this initiative, and to encourage daily sunscreen use, EltaMD will be facilitating in-kind donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation up to a $100,000 value.

"With over 5 million cases detected in the United States each year, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined. As a dermatologist, I appreciate EltaMD moving the benchmark on this mission by enlisting Andy to spread this imperative message in a viral fashion, eliciting conversation," says Dr. Mona Gohara, M.D. a board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University.

"Andy Cohen has been a vocal figure on the importance of sun safety due to his personal experience with melanoma, making him a natural fit for this partnership. His iconic photo in 1994 was the creative inspiration behind the campaign - we even engaged Spencer Tunick, the photographer behind the original shot. EltaMD will also be donating one bottle of sunscreen to the Melanoma Research Foundation for every tag. We hope this encourages individuals to schedule a skin check with their dermatologist and wear sunscreen everyday from head to toe," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health Group.

Building increased awareness on protecting one's skin is more than a corporate mission for EltaMD, it's in the brand's DNA. Skin cancer hits home for many, with one in five Americans diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70 , including Joanna Zucker, CEO of CP Skin Health U.S, who recently underwent her own battle with Melanoma.

"By partnering with Andy Cohen and the Melanoma Research Foundation for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, EltaMD hopes this amplified conversation reaches new heights to push educational boundaries on the importance of daily sunscreen use," said Joanna Zucker, CEO U.S. CP Skin Health. "While my skin cancer experience was frightening, it has allowed me to lead EltaMD from personal experience in the brand's efforts to advocate for daily sunscreen use and regular skin checks with a dermatologist in the fight against skin cancer."

To further ensure protection for every body, every day, EltaMD has unveiled their latest sunscreen launch focused on effortless yet elegant application, which is a mainstay of all EltaMD brand innovation. UV AOX Mist SPF 40, is a sheer-finish, 100% mineral spray made with 14% Zinc Oxide, as well as enriched with antioxidants to prevent premature aging and rejuvenate skin. UV AOX Mist also uses unique, air-powered technology to provide 360° sprayability at any angle.

To support this initiative, check out Andy Cohen's ( @bravoandy ) Instagram post and tag a friend in the comments to remind them to get a skin check with their dermatologist and wear sunscreen daily. EltaMD will donate one bottle of sunscreen to the Melanoma Research Foundation ( @curemelanoma ) up to $100,000 in value for every tag made through June 16th.

About EltaMD® Skin Care

At EltaMD, we make professional sun and skin care trusted by Dermatologists and loved by skin. EltaMD isn't just the #1 Dermatologist-recommended and trusted professional sunscreen brand in the US; it's the brand they personally use more than any other brand. We've spent over 30 years developing safe and effective products for every skin type, condition and need, including products safe for sensitive skin. From our sunscreens that are designed to feel weightless and known for their transparent finish while providing reliable protection, to a skin care regimen that can help repair the skin barrier and procedure care products formulated to heal and strengthen skin after a treatment, there's an EltaMD product your skin will love. For more information: www.eltamd.com . Find EltaMD on Instagram and TikTok .

About CP Skin Health Group®

Starting in 2018, Colgate Palmolive acquired EltaMD® and PCA SKIN® brands, and in 2019 the Filorga® brand to build a world-class global skin health organization of premium brands that are scientifically proven and professionally endorsed. Our vision is to lead the prestige skincare industry with scientifically proven advanced skin health solutions which are recommended by professionals, recognized by the scientific community and chosen by consumers to transform the health and appearance of their skin. For more information visit www.cpskinhealth.com .

About Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org . Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

