Humanscale Introduces Smart Conference, an Intuitive Collaborative Seating Solution for the Hybrid Workplace

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapted from iconic industrial designer Niels Diffrient's original, award-winning Smart Chair, Smart Conference takes intuitive comfort to a new level of luxury, suitable for any meeting space. With the rise of hybrid work life globally, inclusive design assumes an even greater importance. Smart Conference was designed with the understanding that conference rooms must evolve to seamlessly accommodate hybrid meetings, delivering an equitable seating experience for in-office workers. The chair embodies this philosophy through the incorporation of Humanscale's Form-Sensing Technology, which provides an instantly tailored sitting experience for each user. Its weight-compensating recline grants exceptional ergonomic comfort from posture to posture. After a meeting concludes, return-to-height chair cylinders reset the room uniformly, ensuring a tidy appearance.

"Functionality is at the core of good design. While the future of work life is undergoing major transformation, we saw an opportunity with Smart Conference to make the collaborative and flexible workplace effortless," shared Sergio Silva King, Director of Design and Innovation at Humanscale.

Smart Conference intentionally meets the contemporary work culture, as fewer people use a dedicated chair anymore. From group projects and team gatherings to one-on-one private meetings, Smart Conference effectively facilitates collaboration and creative interaction. Whether in a traditional office, boardroom, or break-out area, Humanscale's meeting and collaborative seating is carefully crafted to cater to the diverse requirements of modern, hybrid work environments, with a focus on automatic personalization.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Diffrient revolutionized the industry by focusing on the human experience. He developed a deep understanding of how people live, work, and interact with their environments and created products with timeless forms that solved problems as simply and elegantly as possible. Above all, Diffrient puts the user first.

As with all Diffrient designs, Smart Conference emphasizes function. "A smart chair adapts to your weight and shape automatically, as if the chair were made just for you," said Diffrient. This approach provides a streamlined sitting experience with unparalleled support for nearly every body type. It also results in a timeless, minimalist, and universally appealing aesthetic suitable for any setting.

With sustainability at the forefront of Humanscale's design philosophy, every chair is thoughtfully made to minimize the company's ecological footprint and leave the world measurably better off. Smart Conference's lightweight design minimizes the environmental impact of its shipping. Its use of highly recyclable aluminum and its simple, modular design makes it easy to disassemble and maintain rather than replace the chair altogether. Smart Conference also uses chrome-free leather, which is better for the environment and the user's long-term health and drastically exceeds industry standards for durability. Smart Conference is upholstered exclusively in Maribo, a pliable, chrome-free, semi-aniline leather. Offered in an assortment of shades, it provides premium comfort and unbeatable longevity.

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces by leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs.

Guided by the core philosophy that good design achieves more with less, Humanscale is committed to designing with the health of both consumers and the planet in mind. Humanscale has 26 products, which represent a majority of sales, certified by the International Living Future Institute's Living Product Challenge (LPC)—considered the most advanced sustainability standard for products—as climate, water, and energy positive. Further commitments include using recycled materials and eliminating Red-List chemicals from their products, often found in coatings, finishes, and additives. As transparency is necessary to generate change within the industry, Humanscale also issues transparency labels with products so that consumers can feel confident and informed about their purchases.

Committed to making a net positive impact on the Earth and our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed focusing on function, simplicity, and longevity. Click here for more information on Humanscale and its products.

