To Help Boost Jobsite Productivity, DEWALT ® Introduces Suite of Construction Technology Solutions

TOWSON, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative suite of construction technology solutions to help construction professionals streamline their operations, enhance productivity, automate workflows, and support worksite safety. DEWALT's construction technology solutions consist of a variety of connected tools, software, and mobile applications that incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Keeping up with the rapidly evolving technology landscape is one of the most critical issues construction professionals face today, in addition to squeezed profit margins, budget and project overruns, labor shortages, high inflation, and supply chain issues," said Brad Roberts, President, Construction Technology, Stanley Black & Decker. "DEWALT is now a partner that can help lead customers towards the future of construction by tackling these challenges through a connected environment. DEWALT delivers stronger interoperability among tools, consumables, advanced hardware, and software, for successful collaboration across construction workflows."

The suite of DEWALT construction technology solutions includes features that provide real-time data and insights, automate routine tasks, and facilitate smooth collaboration through each phase of construction, from design to fabrication shops, and on the jobsite. The DEWALT product lineup includes:

MSUITE® Management Software: MSUITE is a cloud-based suite of management software to connect BIM, Fab, and field construction teams for offsite and modular construction. MSUITE helps contractors track, manage, and share data throughout the entire life cycle of a construction project with easy-to-use, scalable, and industry-focused software that provides real-time status updates and valuable progress tracking and estimating information right on the fabrication shop floor.





TOOL CONNECT™ Site Manager: Site Manager is a cloud-based platform allowing contractors to manage their tools and equipment from DEWALT and other brands from anywhere using a smartphone or tablet. Tool Connect enables users to locate tools, check their inventory levels, and monitor their usage and performance, helping to reduce downtime and prevent loss.





Concrete Sensors powered by Converge: DEWALT's wireless concrete sensors allow construction professionals to speed up their work utilizing real-time concrete curing data through a remote mobile app or web-based interface. DEWALT has partnered with Converge, a top concrete material and operations optimization company, to help the construction industry be productive by utilizing Converge's revolutionary AI-based platform, ConcreteDNA, which is powered by data from DEWALT's wireless concrete sensor. DEWALT Concrete Sensors boast advanced features such as curing milestone alerts, materials performance analytics, accurate AI predictions, and BIM integration. This allows concrete professionals to quickly begin work as users can directly measure hardening, which helps reduce the risk of construction defects and costly repairs in the future. In addition, the exact amount of cement in the concrete mixture can be tailored based off insights sent from the sensor to ConcreteDNA, which can help reduce unnecessary carbon emissions by using only as much cement as needed in subsequent jobs.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend: DEWALT Construction Technology Solutions Paint Scheme

In celebration of DEWALT's release of construction technology solutions, Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing, will sport a DEWALT Construction Technology paint scheme during the June 4th NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

To learn more about DEWALT construction technology solutions, please visit: www.dewalt.com/Construction-Technology.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

