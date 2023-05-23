Leopard Imaging and Intel to Showcase Intelligent Embedded Solutions at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is going to showcase its latest state-of-the-art camera LI-ADL-ADP-IMX415-MIPI-081H . The camera is powered by Intel Atom® processors x7000E Series, Intel® Core™ i3 processors, and Intel® Processors N-Series, providing cutting-edge performance.

Leopard Imaging has been providing advanced imaging solutions since its establishment in 2008. With its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the US and overseas, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies.

The company has designed and manufactured cameras, developed camera driver software, and provided image tuning for global customers in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications, all powered by Intel processors.

Intel Atom® processors x7000E Series, Intel® Core™ i3 processors, and Intel® Processors N-Series are groundbreaking in the 6W to 15W base processor power range. They are equipped with Efficient-cores and Intel UHD Graphics, and support Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (Intel AVX2) and Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) for accelerated deep learning inference and media processing.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest camera with Intel," said Bill Pu, the president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. "It is a great opportunity for us to show the demo to our partners and customers who are seeking advanced image solutions at the Embedded Vision Summit 2023."

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing its imaging solutions at Embedded Vision Summit, Booth 1003, Santa Clara Convention Center, May 23rd - 24th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at the event, please email marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. A partner of Intel, an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

