Suburban Propane Joins Historic Tours of America For a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

Executives Come Together at President John F. Kennedy Gravesite in Honor of Memorial Day

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today joined one of their long-standing customers, Historic Tours of America, for a wreath laying ceremony at the President John F. Kennedy Gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery to honor the memory of the nation's fallen heroes.

Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane, and Chris Belland, CEO of Historic Tours of America gave remarks after the poignant commemoration. This event is the latest in a series of meaningful collaborations for Suburban Propane and Historic Tours of America, who previously joined forces in support of deserving organizations throughout their combined footprint including the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West, FL and Father Joe's Villages Therapeutic Childcare Program in San Diego, CA.

"As the official interpretive tour company of Arlington National Cemetery, we are privileged and honored to share the history and stories of the many men and women interred in this hallowed site," says Chris Belland. "Memorial Day is not just a once-a-year remembrance for us at Historic Tours of America, but a respect we try to convey to the guests from all over the world that we host on Arlington National Cemetery Tours."

"As Memorial Day approaches, we are honored to stand alongside the Historic Tours of America team to remember all of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our great nation," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Throughout our 95-year history, Suburban Propane has been dedicated to supporting and hiring veterans, and we have a deep appreciation for their commitment to our freedom and safety."

"We are grateful to Historic Tours of America and Suburban Propane for their support," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "Their contribution will not only place veterans' wreaths on headstones of our nation's heroes this December at Arlington National Cemetery, but it will support our year-round mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, and the programs developed to share it across the country."

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Syracuse, NY; Spokane, WA; Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

Historic Tours of America works with Arlington National Cemetery as part of the company's historical tour, Arlington National Cemetery Tours, offering and utilizing clean-burning propane for 90% of its fleet, including its Arlington operation and throughout the country.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares– highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Historic Tours of America:

Historic Tours of America, Inc. (HTA) is an entertainment company which provides historically oriented vacation experiences for guests through the operation of trolleys, street trains, high speed ferry, themed retail stores, festival marketplaces, historic homes and museums in Key West, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Savannah, Georgia; Washington DC and St. Augustine, Florida.

The HTA strategy is to capitalize on the Historic Tours of America brand, while focusing on heritage tourism. In this process, they maintain an emphasis on guest communication and satisfaction, product value, superior vehicles and industry trends to profitably expand the entertainment business in each of the cities in which HTA currently operates and in other vacation destinations across the United States. For more information, visit www.historictours.com .

