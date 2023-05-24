AACC Honors 2023 Award Winners for Advancing Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC strives to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.
2023 AACC AWARD WINNERS
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD
Washington University School of Medicine
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Robert H. Christenson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, FACC
University of Maryland School of Medicine
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
Gary L. Horowitz, MD
Tufts Medical Center
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Patricia M. Jones, PhD
Children's Medical Center Dallas
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Victoria Higgins, PhD, FCACB
DynaLIFE Medical Labs
Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
Elia M. Mears, MS, MT(ASCP)SM
The Joint Commission
AACC Past President's Award
Stephen R. Master, MD, PhD, FAACC
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2023 AACC ACADEMY AWARD WINNERS
AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Michael Y. Tsai, PhD, FAACC, FAHA
University of Minnesota
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
James Ritchie, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
Emory University
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication Award
Nadia Ayala-Lopez, PhD, MLS (ASCP), DABCC, NRCC
Labcorp Drug Development
"Congratulations to this year's award recipients, whose outstanding contributions to laboratory medicine have been integral to moving our profession forward," said AACC President Dr. Shannon Haymond. "Their tremendous achievements in research, service, and education will help lab experts to solve complex medical problems and provide the highest quality healthcare possible to patients."
The 2023 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo being held in Anaheim, California from July 23 – 27, 2023.
