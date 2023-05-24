BioGreen360 Announces a National Circular Food Waste Partnership with Sage Hospitality Group

STRATHAM, N.H. and DENVER, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGreen360, the leading innovator in distributed food waste management solutions, today announced it has entered into a national partnership with Sage Hospitality Group to develop a closed-loop program to divert 100% of their hotels' food waste from landfill with the residual material being integrated into an array of all-natural compost and fertilizer products.

The Companies have agreed to roll out the BioGreen360 circular solution to food waste in a phased approach across Sage Hospitality Group's portfolio of the nation's best branded, lifestyle and independent hotels. The first phase of the collaboration includes program installations at five properties in key urban and resort markets across the US.

"As we implement our company-wide ESG and sustainability platform, we were looking for a single-source provider of organics management to divert food waste from landfill consistently across our portfolio of properties," said Brad Robinette, Senior Vice President of Special Projects for Sage. "We believe we have found that solution with BioGreen360."

The collaboration will leverage BioGreen360's innovative integrated technology solution, which includes a waterless distributed digestor, proprietary bio-catalysis; and a real-time data analytics package, offered through an "as a service" business model. Through the BioGreen360 platform, Sage properties will not only divert 100% of their food waste, but now will also repurpose food that otherwise would have been wasted into a high-value, sustainable natural resource through an environmentally friendly, fully circular process.

"We are delighted Sage is adopting our innovative closed-loop solution to food waste as we have found their teams not only to be excellent operators and hospitality professionals, but also forward-thinking and receptive to embracing new technologies that will further differentiate them as a sustainable hospitality experience," said Joseph Vaillancourt, BioGreen360's Chairman. "We are excited Sage has chosen BioGreen360 as a sustainability partner and we look forward to helping them achieve their ESG goals through our platform."

About Sage Hospitality

Sage Hospitality Group is a Denver-based hospitality management, investment and development company comprised of four distinct companies: Sage Hotel Management, Sage Restaurant Concepts, Sage Investments and Sage Studio. Sage specializes in lifestyle hospitality, focusing on experiences and creating places people go to, not through. With a strong commitment to strategic growth and corporate social responsibility, Sage Hospitality Group has entered its 40th year in business poised for continued success. Sage has an expanding portfolio of more than 110 hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and entertainment venues from coast to coast.

About BioGreen

BioGreen360 is the leader in distributed, on-site, digester technology and food waste solutions for institutional and consumer facing applications. The Company's solutions are environmentally responsible, economically sustainable and fully scalable. BioGreen360 is the only solution in the market that completely recycles food waste from the overall waste stream at its source. Through proprietary microbial formulae coupled with patent-pending mechanical and evaporation technologies, BioGreen360 completely eliminates food waste on-site through a fully automated, continual feed aerobic digesting system that repurposes food that otherwise would be wasted into a variety of high quality recycled natural products. It is the only triple-bottom line solution in the food waste management space.

