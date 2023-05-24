Metavo™, The World's First Plant-Based, Metabolic Health Supplement Brand with AvoB Launches, Helping Support Metabolic Health Naturally

Made from Avocados with the Proprietary Compound, AvoB, Metavo Provides Advanced Weight & Blood Sugar Support

New Metavo/Harris Poll Study Reveals that nearly Three in Four North Americans have Experienced at Least One Issue Related to Metabolic Health in the Past Year, While Only 52% of North Americans Have Heard, Read, or Seen Information on Metabolic Health Issues

BURLINGTON, ON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SP Nutraceuticals unveiled their latest product innovation across North American retail, Metavo™, the world's first plant-based metabolism management supplement brand. Featuring the proprietary avocado compound AvoB, Metavo activates metabolism at the cellular level, enabling the body to properly metabolize fats, proteins and carbs to help improve insulin sensitivity, glucose tolerance, and energy. Metavo has also been known to support metabolic health by helping with food cravings, and energy slumps, enabling proactive health management, allowing consumers to activate their metabolism naturally - the key to metabolic health.

Metavo commissioned The Harris Poll to examine the state of metabolic health in North America. Poor metabolic health reveals itself through weight gain, stress, higher blood sugar, decreased energy, and other health-related issues. The study found a general lack of awareness around metabolic health, with key insights including:

Nearly half of North Americans (47%) are not aware that the metabolic system is the backbone of health.

Few (30%) know that metabolic health is not the same as gut health, and nearly a third (31%) falsely believe that metabolic issues mostly occur in those who are overweight.

While over nine in ten North Americans (93%) report that their health was at least fair, nearly three in four North Americans (74%) have reported at least one listed issue* related to their metabolic health in the past year.

Additionally, there appears to be a knowledge gap with nearly 2 in 5 North Americans (38%) not knowing that metabolic issues can cause everyday health complaints like brain fog, food cravings, and energy slumps.

Poor metabolic health has also negatively impacted many facets of North Americans' lives; among those who experienced at least one listed issue related to metabolic health in the past year, those issues had a negative impact most notably on their physical health (74%) and mental health (63%). Many report their social life (57%), personal relationships (51%), and jobs (44%) have also suffered as a result.

Metavo was developed by world-renowned scientist Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Guelph, who was originally conducting advanced medical research. While researching, he discovered that an avocado bioactive compound, Avocatin B, also known as AvoB, can support mitochondria health at the cellular level. By inhibiting fatty acid oxidation, AvoB supports proper metabolism of fats and carbs which improves insulin sensitivity, and metabolic flexibility allowing the body to better utilize fuel sources, leading to the development of Metavo.

"We are seeing a knowledge gap when it comes to metabolic health," said Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, Associate Professor, University of Guelph. "Metabolic health is central to overall health and emerging research has shown how AvoB can support mitochondria health at the cellular level to support metabolic health, which can have significant physiological benefits."

The Metavo/Harris Poll study found that 72% of North Americans are interested in taking supplements to support their metabolic health. Metavo provides the optimal plan-based solution for those seeking metabolic health support. Plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of added sugars, Metavo can seamlessly integrate into consumers' daily health routine and is offered in both a convenient veggie capsule, to be taken twice daily, or in powder form, to be taken twice daily, mixed in with water, milk, dairy alternative or smoothie.

Metavo can be found across North America on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, in grocery stores including Loblaws, health food stores, and drugstores including CVS and Shoppers Drug Mart. Metavo Booster Capsules and Smoothie Mix both retail for $39.99. To purchase online or find the store closest to you, please visit www.metavo.com .

*Listed self-reported issues related to metabolic health presented in the survey include: fatigue, difficulty losing weight, high blood pressure, mid-day energy slumps, constipation, muscle weakness, bloating, feeling hungry all the time, unexpected weight gain/loss, increased blood sugar levels, and changes in skin color.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Metavo from March 29 – April 3, 2023 among 3,045 North Americans adults ages 18 and older (defined as those who reside in the US or Canada). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.45 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Marisa Wayne ( marisa.wayne@civic-us.com ).

About SP Nutraceuticals

SP Nutraceuticals is committed to creating scientifically-tested plant-based, health products. Our goal is to help others achieve their healthiest future by providing plant-based bioactives that support metabolic health. We start with rigorous science and focus on the discovery of new and novel plant-based bioactives that unleash the powerful, natural benefits of plants and nutrition. Our mission is to build healthy communities through plant-based nutrition backed by rigorous clinical science.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com

