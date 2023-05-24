RUMOR ROSÉ KICKS OFF ROSÉ SEASON WITH A YEAR-LONG PARTNERSHIP AS THE EXCLUSIVE ROSÉ FOR amfAR

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMOR Rosé is proud to announce today that the premium rosé brand will be an exclusive partner for all amfAR events this year. Intertwining the worlds of music, business, art, and international society, RUMOR Rosé will be served exclusively across all amfAR events.

The first event the brand will be poured at is the prestigious amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25th, hosted by Queen Latifah, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha. Guests will enjoy sipping on the RUMOR Rosé and signature cocktails. Additional events include the highly anticipated amfAR Venezia gala in Venice on September 3rd. These impactful events are vital to support amfAR's mission to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic through innovative research.

"We are thrilled to kick off a year-long partnership with RUMOR Rosé", said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. "It was important to us to work with a brand that has a deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy. RUMOR has quickly developed a reputation for itself across the world as a high quality and discerning brand, and we are very pleased to be able to offer it to our guests this year."

In addition to having a branded RUMOR Rosé bar during the alfresco cocktail hour outside the iconic steps of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a RUMOR Rosé Spritz will be offered throughout the evening at each bar. "amfAR has done such tremendous work in the global fight against AIDS, that it's truly an honor to be considered a partner," said Barry Bayat, founder of RUMOR Rosé.

RUMOR Rosé is currently available in 11 countries and on nationwide delivery services such as Drizly , ReserveBar , Wine.com among other retailers. To learn more about amfAR please visit https://www.amfar.org and to learn more about RUMOR Rosé, please visit https://rumorrose.com . Follow RUMOR Rosé and amfAR on Instagram @rumorrose @amfAR .

ABOUT RUMOR ROSÉ:

RUMOR is an independent, premium rose chosen by consumers seeking authentic products and new experiences. With a sophisticated yet light flavor profile suitable for all occasions, RUMOR Rosé has captured the imagination of the world's most experienced sommeliers and consumers alike. RUMOR Rosé is entirely rooted, produced, and bottled in Côtes de Provence, a region synonymous with best-in-class winemaking.

ABOUT amfAR:

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

