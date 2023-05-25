ASES National Solar Conference SOLAR 2023 Speaker Lineup Announced

BOULDER, Colo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over fifty years, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES), a leader in renewable energy and sustainable living advocacy, has held the longest-running solar and renewable energy conference in the United States. The ASES National Solar Conference is America's leading conference on the emerging trends, technology, and opportunities shaping the new energy economy. The American Solar Energy Society's cutting-edge conference series introduces attendees to the leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs moving the industry forward. With the solar energy and energy efficiency sectors changing at an unprecedented pace, this conference helps participants understand the changes and uncover the billion-dollar opportunities. Speakers and attendees include educators, contractors, developers, architects, engineers, installers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, manufacturers, and solar advocates.

This summer, ASES will hold its 52nd Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All . The conference, held August 8-11, 2023, at the University of Colorado's main campus in Boulder, Colorado, will be a hybrid conference, with both online and in-person attendance options. The full speaker lineup is now online, and the hybrid platform is live for registrants. Registration is open and Early Bird rates have been extended to June 1. With fourteen technical sessions, four plenary sessions, five special dialogue events, four workshops, and numerous networking events planned throughout the four-day conference, the professional development and educational opportunities are extensive. Whether you are a student, seasoned professional, or anywhere in between, you can't miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge and be inspired as like-minded individuals emerge to accelerate the transition to a 100% renewable energy and sustainable future for all at SOLAR 2023!

"For those who may never have been to an ASES conference before, this is the kind of friendly, mid-sized conference that we seldom see anymore," Cliburn and Associates President, Jill Cliburn said. "And CU Boulder is a great venue!"

For the first time, the 2023 ASES National Solar Conference will be a net-zero emissions event. By minimizing direct conference emissions in every area possible and purchasing carbon offsets and renewable energy credits (RECs) for the remaining emissions, ASES will exemplify the importance of placing sustainability at the forefront of event planning at a national level. To ensure attendees will reduce their personal carbon footprint as much as reasonably possible, ASES has compiled recommendations and resources on their conference sustainability page and is providing an opportunity for attendees to offset their carbon emissions for an additional $25 when they register for the conference. Further, ASES has partnered with TripZero to provide discounted group hotel deals and erase the carbon footprint created by travel to SOLAR 2023. ASES' Hotel Blocks not only allow attendees to save on accommodations but also enable TripZero to erase their travel footprint through the purchase of Certified Carbon Offsets (at no additional cost to the attendees) which in turn finances CO2 reduction projects in local communities.

Conference Program Highlights

Tuesday, August 8 -

Mini Boulder Solar Tour showcasing solar sites around the Boulder area.

Opening Reception & Plenary: Workforce Development featuring Martin Keller , Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Larry Sherwood , President and CEO, Interstate Renewable Energy Council, and Erika Symmonds , Vice President of Equity and Workforce Development, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Wednesday, August 9 -

Spirit, Sustainability, and Reality Forum with Orlo Stitt, President, Stitt Energy Systems, Inc., and Paulette Middleton , President, Panorama Pathways.

Local, National, International Outlook on Getting to 100% Renewable Energy featuring Dr. David Renné, Owner & Immediate Past President Dave Renné Renewables, Aspen Hill Films, & International Solar Energy Society (ISES), Jocelyn Durkay , Manager of Regulatory Affairs, Colorado Energy Office (CEO) Policy Unit, and Congressman Joe Neguse , Colorado's 2nd Congressional District Representative.

Thursday, August 10 -

Boulder . Climate Ride , a fundraiser bike ride and walk around the city of

Plenary: Innovation and Inclusion featuring Karen Soares , President & CEO, Go Eagle Energy, Solutions, LLC, Sunita Satyapal , Director, Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Energy, and David Poli , Program Manager, Climate & Energy, XPRIZE Foundation.

Friday, August 11 -

Solar Village & EV Show (Free & Open to the Public) featuring vendors from around the Boulder area, EVs, Tiny Watts , and an ASES National Solar Tour booth, live music, solar cookers and more.

Student Energy Workshop: Entering the Energy Transition Labor Market

This workshop will provide context into the existing gap between what is most important to young people when looking for employment, the barriers they face in entering the Energy Transition labor market, and how energy stakeholders can address these gaps to advance youth skill development.

Plenary: From the Classroom to the Lab to the Boardroom featuring Dr. Huyen N. Dinh , Director, HydroGEN Energy Materials Network, Seth Marder , PhD, Director Renewable & Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI), and Evelyn Carpenter , President & CEO, Solas Energy Consulting.

ASES invites you to register by June 1 to receive significant early bird discounts on conference passes, events, workshops, and tours before prices increase. The visitor's guide, sponsorship opportunities, and other conference details can be found at ases.org/conference .

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org .

