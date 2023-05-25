Benzinga Announces Winners of the Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Awards

DETROIT, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the most widely read publication by next-generation investors, is excited to reveal the winners of the first Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Awards , featuring the hottest public companies, sports books, service providers and platforms to watch in 2023.

Sports Betting Companies, Executives and Leaders (PRNewswire)

The awards, determined by a jury of Benzinga's editorial leadership and analysts, were first streamed live on Wednesday, May 24 during the inaugural Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit.

"Benzinga's mission has always been to serve the individual investor by bringing transparency to revolutionary industries. Sports betting, projected to be a $140 billion market by 2026, is one such industry that will continue to shatter records as it becomes more accessible to fans," said Luke Jacobi, an executive at Benzinga.

The summit featured esteemed speakers, including keynote speakers Betr co-founder Jake Paul, and Betr co-founder and CEO Joey Levy, as well as BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, FanDuel Group president Christian Genetski, DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins, Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl, and The Gaming Society founder Jaymee Messler.

Also on hand were leading sports league executives, including NASCAR's Joe Soloksy, managing director of Sports, and NBA's Scott Kaufman-Ross, senior vice president and head of gaming and new business ventures.

Winners of the Heavy Hitters category included stalwarts like BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, Sportradar, PENN Entertainment/Barstool, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming, FanDuel, and Rush Street/BetRivers.

The Titans Sports Betting Summit also spotlighted a Challengers category. Winners included Betr, Fanatics, MOJO, Wagr, BetFred, Bet365, Stats Perform and The Gaming Society - all of which are anticipated to make significant contributions to the industry in the coming years.

The inaugural Titans Sports Betting Summit has paved the way for future industry events and established a platform to recognize and encourage the key players in the sports betting sector. Sponsors of the inaugural summit were Gambling.com Group, Elys Game Technology and Juice Reel.

As Benzinga continues to shine a light on sports betting, the Titans award winners are the innovators to watch.

Be sure to check out the full awards list below and editorial profiles on all the winners here .

Titans Sports Betting Award Winners

Heavy Hitters Challengers



BetMGM 888 Holdings/ SI

Sportsbook



Caesars Entertainment Bet365



DraftKings BetFred



Flutter Entertainment / FanDuel Betr



PENN Entertainment / Barstool Fanatics



Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Gambling.com



Rush Street Interactive / BetRivers Genius Sports



Sportradar iBET Sports Betting &

Gaming ETF





Super Group / Betway MOJO





Stake





Stats Perform





The Gaming Society





Wagr

