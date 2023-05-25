GIRAFFE TOOLS LAUNCHES ITS NEWEST PRESSURE WASHER MODEL

AZUSA, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giraffe Tools, the leader in the global retractable pressure washer market, will officially launch its new model, the Grandfalls P115-G20, on May, 25th at 10:00 AM NYT. Their wall-mounted Grandfalls Pressure Washers series are the first to combine a washer with a self-retracting hose, being the first and most user-friendly pressure washers in the market due to all their features.

Listening to the needs of its customers and, in its commitment to constant innovation as the main characteristic of its products; The Giraffe Tools company has decided to launch a new and more compact product that increases the quality of life of its users, making cleaning tasks more enjoyable, efficient, effortless and accident-free, leaving in the past the annoying experiences with conventional pressure washers that involve cumbersome and noisy machines, with dangerous loose wires, and that is tedious to install and store with each use.

The multiple Giraffe Tools products are intelligently designed to facilitate the user's work, their unique compact design and proven technology together create a series of benefits that will make the user's experience an unprecedented event. Here we share the most notable features:

Highlights at a Glance

Geckelf Wall-Mounted Design ; will save space and avoid mess.

Built-in 65ft DS Trigger-retract super hose; covers a cleaning area of 1300 square meters. It is ideal for all the cleaning tasks you can imagine; From washing decks, patios, pavement, garden furniture, walls, and windows to car detailing .

180-degree body rotation; assists in covering more areas .

Self-priming faucet with 2 water inlet methods, more convenient for water administration.

It can start and work normally at 0.94-1.06 times the voltage. Insufficient voltage can also be used normally , no need to worry.

Eco-certified power products and adapt durable recyclable materials, together for a Sustainable Future.

Ready to Takeoff, save time and effort

Giraffe Tools has been committed to saving time and energy in accessing, storing, and organizing; providing users with an amazing experience using tools. The Grandfalls Pressure Washer P115-G20 is a machine that requires no assembly before use. After installing it on the wall, it's ready to connect it to the power source, activate the trigger, pull out the hose, and start cleaning.

The machine comprises a 65ft hose with a DS Trigger-retract mechanism, which can be pulled out effortlessly for every use. After using it, the user will need to pull out the hose gently and it will automatically and neatly retract into the inside of the case without any effort to organize it. The machine is also equipped with a Shift-Lock mechanism that can stop the hose at any desired length, avoiding hose entanglement and accidents caused by mess.

All in one Unit, stay organized

Another reason why Giraffe Tools is a market leader is due to its intelligent design to keep spaces tidy and clean, since all its pressure washers have an ideal design to store all their accessories, thus avoiding losing them and making your garage a mess with accessories scattered everywhere.

The body of the P115-G20 has reserved quick storage locations for each accessory. You can store the nozzles, spray guns, foam pots, and hoses, inside the machine, all in one! Achieving quick storage and keeping the entire cleaning process organized.

Security protection, worry-free use

P115-G20 adopts a multi-piston triangle pump with high-rated pressure, compact structure, and high efficiency. The motor has high current overload protection, if the current is high for a short time, the protector will disconnect the circuit, and it will automatically reset after a period of time. It can start and work normally at 0.94-1.06 times the voltage, therefore, it can also be used when the voltage is low.

The strong material composition of the shell is ideal to protect the internal parts of the machine and reduce accidental damage.

Availability and Price

The Giraffe Tools Grandfalls Pressure Washer p115-g20 will be available on Indiegogo on May 25th at 10:00 AM PDT. Its super early bird ticket discount can be as high as 40% so this will be your perfect chance to get it, remember that Giraffe Tools will do the heavy lifting!

About Giraffe Tools

Giraffe Tools has been a market-leading expert in innovative tools, committed to redefining the convenience of tools in terms of access, storage, and organization. Covering a wide range of fields; from garden tools to garage tools.

Ranking 6th on Amazon with more than 100,000 units of garden tools sold in 2022, and being the leader in the industry in self-retracting technology since 2018, this company facilitates the users' work through easy and intuitive tools to use; to achieve simple, orderly handling of cleaning tasks, saving time and effort, and reducing the stress and complications of conventional tools.

