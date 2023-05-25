MERIPLEX ACQUIRES SYSTEMS SOLUTION, INC. (SSI)

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed technology solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Managed Service Provider, Systems Solution, Inc (SSI) headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications) (PRNewswire)

For over 35 years, SSI has built a reputation as a top-ranked managed services provider in IT and Cybersecurity for small to mid-sized businesses in Senior Living, Legal, and more. With data centers and satellite offices operating across Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nevada, and California, they provide custom IT solutions focused on keeping businesses productive and secure. SSI specializes in building IT infrastructures specific to their clients' needs and offers on-going support to optimize their services.

"We are excited to welcome SSI to our Meriplex team," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "SSI has become one of the most reputable mid-sized MSPs on the East Coast, renowned for attracting the brightest talent to support their clients. With their expertise and support, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of becoming the leading managed technology solutions provider while prioritizing strong relationships and delivering transformational services to our clients."

"Meriplex and SSI are united in our mission to be nationwide leaders in IT by always making our clients the highest priority," said Scott Urosky, Chief Technology Officer of SSI. "We strive to understand their business so that the technology solutions we provide meet their needs on day one. Partnering with Meriplex will enhance our ability to deliver on that promise."

By delivering the highest level of service to clients and acquiring the most talented MSPs across the country, Meriplex is working to become the nationwide leader in managed technology solutions.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed technology solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Systems Solution, Inc.

SSI is a leading provider of managed IT services and cyber security services in the United States. The company's products and services include Managed IT Services, Cyber Security Services, Network & Data Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Managed Services, Hosted Desktop, Hosted Applications, Virtualization/Migration, Network Engineering, Mobile Device Management, Virtual CIO, Office 365, and VOIP Phones. SSI is headquartered in Wayne, PA and has Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Nevada, and supports organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ssi-net.com

CONTACT:

Macy Kirk

2814042300

mkirk@meriplex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meriplex Communications