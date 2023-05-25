Summitas Wins Family Wealth Report's 2023 "Best Customer Facing Digital Platform" Award

A centralized operating platform that provides secure access to complex digital lives.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has been named "Best Customer Facing Digital Platform" at this year's 2023 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards. This award category goes to firms offering a suite of core tools and technologies that provide an integrated digital customer experience.

As a respected member of the Family Office community, FWR hosts this prestigious award ceremony to recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judging process involves an expert panel of independent judges from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers, each with in-depth knowledge and broad expertise.

"We are deeply honored to receive Family Wealth Report's 'Best Customer Facing Digital Platform' award," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Chairman and CEO. "This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit to innovate and create a seamless, intuitive, and empowering experience for our valued customers and their clients. Together, we are redefining the digital landscape and shaping a future where technology catalyzes meaningful connections and unparalleled success."

Professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant engagement platform that hosts any of over 30 solution-specific apps. It was created as a vendor-neutral solution to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services, increasing operational complexity in the Wealth Industry.

About Summitas

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers information from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, integration of financial information, and the ability to manage projects and tasks to streamline workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

