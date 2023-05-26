Avelo Airlines Flies UConn Men’s NCAA Basketball Champions to White House Victory Celebration

HARTFORD, Conn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is flying the University of Connecticut Men's NCAA championship basketball team to Washington, D.C. today to participate in a White House victory ceremony hosted by President Biden. Avelo Airlines has been a proud partner of UConn Athletics since January 2022.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As a proud partner of UConn Athletics, we are honored to have the privilege of flying the Huskies to Washington, D.C. to meet The President. We applaud and share the team's unrivaled commitment to excellence and teamwork. Congratulations and we look forward to welcoming you aboard this hard-earned and well-deserved trip to the White House."

Avelo is flying the team on one of its 15 Boeing Next-Generation 737 jetliners. The flight departed Hartford, Connecticut's Bradley International Airport (BDL) at approximately 10:40 a.m. EDT this morning for Washington's Dulles International Airport (IAD). The flight lasted approximately 90-minutes. Avelo will fly the team back to Hartford later today.

Avelo currently serves 17 nonstop destinations from its base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – where the airline employs nearly 200 Crewmembers. Avelo has flown more than one million Customers at HVN since it took flight in Connecticut in November 2021.

Levy added, "UConn's selection of Avelo for this historic mission is a strong vote of confidence in the industry-leading reliability and caring Soul of Service our team works tirelessly to deliver every day on every flight."

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than two million Customers on over 18,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

