GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies Sign Teaming Agreement

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies announced a teaming agreement to explore the development of a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solution for use on GM Defense military vehicles provided to global defense and government customers at Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CANSEC) 2023. The two companies will collaborate on the research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution, on properties such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

GM Defense LLC logo (PRNewswire)

While at CANSEC 2023, GM Defense will showcase a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage's Sawtooth™ C-UAS, featuring open architecture software and hardware platforms that deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functionality. Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors that utilize Black Sage's groundbreaking Command and Control System, DefenseOS.

"We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmaneuver increasingly complex threats from around the globe," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments. This collaboration enables GM Defense and Black Sage to leverage the synergies of our respective companies, extend battlefield capabilities and showcase solutions that can drive mission readiness."

"We are excited to partner with GM Defense to advance our On-the-Move C-UAS solution. GM Defense's expertise in vehicle design and manufacturing, combined with our experience in C-UAS technology, will allow us to deliver a solution that is both effective and reliable," said Ann Wood, Black Sage president. "This agreement is a significant milestone in our efforts to provide our customers with the best possible protection against the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems."

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the GM Defense booth 101 inside the EY Centre in Ottawa, Canada during CANSEC from May 31 to June 1, or visit www.gmdefensellc.com to learn more.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com .

About Black Sage

Black Sage, a division of High Point Aerotechnologies, develops and integrates state-of-the-art counter autonomous system solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. The company's DefenseOS® threat management software platform, combined with its Sawtooth™ modular sensor and effector solution, delivers user-friendly automation, AI target discrimination and threat evaluation, mesh network capability, and systems of systems integration. Black Sage leverages its open architecture framework and the company's deep experience across urban, expeditionary, and remote environments to deliver industry-defining C-UAS capabilities for our customers.

Black Sage Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GM Defense LLC