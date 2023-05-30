Nebraska Pro Volleyball Announces Head Coach for Omaha

Coach Shelton Collier in "Full Swing" Building Omaha Team

OMAHA, Neb., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the Pro Volleyball Federation , Nebraska Pro Volleyball is bringing women's professional volleyball to Omaha. Today, the Omaha-based team announced head coach Shelton Collier, revered for his knowledge of the game and respect for players, who brings more than 40 years of coaching experience and coaching education at the national, international and Olympic levels.

Coach Shelton Collier said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to coach in Omaha, the premier volleyball market in the country. It is especially exciting for our players to have a passionate fan base and unique resources that will allow our players to have an exceptional experience here."

Team Co-Owner and global music sensation Jason Derulo said, "Volleyball fans know Nebraska is THE place to be for women's volleyball. Launching this new League is a key moment in athletic history and for volleyball fans throughout Nebraska, Iowa and the world. Having a top-notch coach lead our players will give us an additional advantage for our sensational pro volleyball team in Omaha."

Coach Collier is a 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and has been one of the most successful coaches in collegiate volleyball. He is ranked seventh in career NCAA victories with 1,118 total wins and a career winning percentage of .790. He most recently completed a highly successful 21-year career at Wingate University in Charlotte, N.C., with a 553-90 overall record, while going 310-37 in conference play. Prior to Wingate, Collier coached for nine seasons at the University of Pittsburgh and 11 years at Georgia Tech, with 567 wins at the DI level.

He also has a rich history with USA Volleyball. From 1988-2001, Collier was Assistant Coach with the USA Women's National Team and accompanied the team to the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul Korea. From 2002 through 2014, Collier served USA Volleyball as the Head Coach of the USA Youth National Team and USA Junior National team, taking both squads to world championship events. Collier was the first international coach for Nebraska icon and MVP of the 2022 Olympics, Jordan Larson, on the Youth National Team in 2003. Collier has had a life-long passion for volleyball and was an All-American setter for Ohio State University.

Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women's Volleyball Coach, Terry Pettit, said, "Shelton Collier is an exceptional fit for the head coaching position for the Omaha pro volleyball franchise. He has had consistent success at the collegiate and international level and his relationship with USA Volleyball will be an advantage for players who join the team. Volleyball fans in Nebraska will appreciate the attention to detail from Coach Collier they have come to love from the collegiate teams in the state."

The Omaha-based team is owned by Jason Derulo, Danny White and Chris Erickson.

Erickson stated, "As a Nebraska Native, I understand the importance of volleyball in our state. We have a responsibility to put an exceptional team on the court and Coach Collier has the passion and experience to deliver on that promise."

White shared, "Coaches play a critical role in bringing out the best in players and the team. Coach Collier already has an incredible core group of top players who have committed to our Omaha team. We are looking forward to Coach finalizing a phenomenal roster with additional free agents as well as drafting talented collegiate players in November."

On the League, Coach Collier shared, "The Pro Volleyball Federation is unique and special in bringing a new level of financial support for players. The ownership groups in every city have committed resources for travel, salaries and facilities at a level that has never been done before in the U.S. For the first time ever, volleyball players in our country will truly be treated and paid as professional athletes and will not have to go overseas to make a living playing the sport they love."

Nebraska has a rich history of supporting women's volleyball. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln women's volleyball program has led the nation in attendance since 2013. Omaha, which hosted the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships in December inside a jam-packed crowd at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, made headlines when this past season's matchup of Nebraska and hometown Creighton University was played before nearly 16,000 fans at the same arena. The in-state match-up set the record for the largest crowd for a regular-season volleyball match in NCAA history.

The Pro Volleyball Federation is expected to launch its first season in late January 2024.

Six of the markets have been announced: Omaha, Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids and Columbus.

ABOUT NEBRASKA PRO VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska Pro Volleyball aims to be the premier home of women's volleyball throughout the world. The Omaha-based team is owned by global music sensation Jason Derulo and entrepreneurs Danny White and Chris Erickson, Co-Founders of City+Ventures, an investment and business acceleration organization headquartered in Omaha. Having been named one of the fastest growing companies in Nebraska and the U.S., City+Ventures pursues opportunities focused on investing in people and communities. For more information, visit city-ventures.com .

As an international household name with more than 100 million followers across popular social media platforms, Derulo has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide, achieving 15 platinum singles. He joins Taylor Swift, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, and Christina Aguilera as the only artists in history to achieve a #1 single on U.S. Pop Radio in three decades. Those wishing to be a part of Nebraska Pro Volleyball can email jrwang@city-ventures.com .

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is REAL pro volleyball and the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. Pro Volleyball Federation will begin play in January 2024 with world class players and coaches, including some of America's greatest volleyball players and elite players from around the world. Our entire focus is on ensuring that our level and quality of play, our treatment of players, the quality of our event presentations, and our day-to-day fan experience is world class and the very best offered in North America. Those wishing to become a part of Pro Volleyball Federation, whether as a player, coach, team owner, investor, sponsor, vendor, media company, or host venue, can email info@provolleyball.com .

