Authority Partners Appoints Austin Duncan as Vice President of Service Delivery

Austin Duncan joins Authority Partners to lead service delivery excellence and drive client success.

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Partners, a global technology strategy consulting and custom software development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Duncan as the new Vice President of Service Delivery.

Authority Partners logo (PRNewswire)

Authority Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Duncan as the new VP of Service Delivery.

With an impressive background in executive management and a proven track record in leading client-facing teams, Austin brings valuable expertise to further enhance Authority Partners' service delivery capabilities.

In his previous role as Director of Business Advisory Services at Slalom, Austin demonstrated his exceptional ability to develop service offerings and resolve complex project challenges, delivering measurable results and improving client satisfaction. With 20 years of experience, Austin has earned a reputation for driving revenue generation, streamlining business processes and adapting quickly to new environments.

As Vice President of Service Delivery, Austin will play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely, under-budget and efficient delivery of high-quality technology solutions to Authority Partners' global clientele. His responsibilities include maintaining client satisfaction, driving operational excellence and overseeing the overall success of the company.

"I am honored to join Authority Partners and contribute to its vision of creating information technology excellence," said Austin Duncan. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team, developing innovative service delivery practices and fostering strong client relationships to drive our clients' success."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Authority Partners has been at the forefront of delivering digital transformation solutions to businesses worldwide for over 25 years. By leveraging the best talent from around the globe, the company has helped clients increase engagement, boost sales, improve productivity and create quantifiable value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin Duncan as our new Vice President of Service Delivery," said Erol Karabeg, President at Authority Partners. "His extensive experience and expertise in service delivery management, combined with his strong leadership skills, strategic thinking and client-centric approach, make him the ideal choice to lead our service delivery operations. Austin will undoubtedly drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and ensure our clients continue to receive the highest level of service."

As part of his role, Austin will focus on fostering collaboration and communication across departments, developing scalable strategies to support future growth, implementing new technology solutions and establishing a high-performing service delivery team.

About Authority Partners:

Based in Irvine, California, Authority Partners is a global technology strategy consulting and custom software development company. For 25 years, Authority Partners has delivered solutions that have digitally transformed our clients' businesses. As a result, clients have been able to increase engagement, grow sales, improve productivity, and create quantifiable value.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authority Partners, Inc.