iHerb Celebrates Being Certified as a Great Place to Work®

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a leading eCommerce platform for health and wellness, is proud to announce it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification is awarded by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and recognizes iHerb's commitment to its employees.

The recognition of iHerb as a great place to work is based on the results of an employee survey conducted by Great Place To Work®. The survey utilizes a trust index to understand the employee experience and assist leaders in supporting a positive working environment.

iHerb's purpose focuses on empowering everyone to enhance their health, happiness and well-being, including their incredible team members. Employees have access to resources designed to foster their growth and development. iHerb's wellness and benefits strategy is centered around the whole employee and starts with a 100% employer-paid medical plan for all team members and their eligible dependents and continues with a wellness program, unlimited time off for salaried employees, and a comprehensive suite of lifestyle benefits and employee perks and discounts. Employees also have access to learning opportunities such as mentorship programs, workshops, and other initiatives designed to help them reach their professional and personal goals.

In response to receiving the distinction, CEO Emun Zabihi said, "We are incredibly proud to once again be certified as a Great Place to Work®. Our team members at iHerb work together on a daily basis to consistently provide a positive employee experience and culture. This certification is a result of that focus and dedication iHerb team members have to each other." He added, "Thank you to all of our team members for all you do for iHerb to make this recognition possible - Congratulations team!"

iHerb's commitment to its purpose has been rewarded with this certification from Great Place To Work®. The company looks forward to continuing its efforts to create a great place for its team members with a focus on their employee value proposition " For a Better You ."

About iHerb

Trusted by over 10M customers annually in over 180 countries, iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers Earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. https://www.iherb.com/

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

