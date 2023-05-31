KLYMIT DEBUTS NEW EASY-TO-ASSEMBLE, DURABLE CEDAR MESA CAMPING COT

Innovative Collapse and Compact™ Technology Simplifies Travel and Storage for Users

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit, a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear and camping accessories, announced today the Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot, designed to provide a comfortable, elevated, outdoor sleeping experience.

The Cedar Mesa Cot features patent-pending "Easy Lever Lock" technology and unique Collapse and Compact™ technology. These enable an effortless setup and foldable take-down experience that seamlessly turns the oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase. The Cedar Mesa Cot is now available in two sizes, large and extra large, exclusively at Klymit.com for $249 MSRP and $299 MSRP.

"Klymit aims to provide an elevated level of ease and comfort to outdoor experiences with each of our products," said Cory Tholl, President, Klymit. "Our new Cedar Mesa Cot aims to address the well-known issues of uncomfortable camp sleep and delivers an easy-to-assemble, durable cot that packs into a portable briefcase, intuitively engineered for every adventure."

Klymit's all-new Cedar Mesa Cot features:

Intuitive design ensures accurate and easy set up

Aluminum trapezoid structure and unique oval profile of tubing provide optimal strength and comfortable fabric tension for excellent support.

Patent-pending "Easy Lever Lock" system makes assembling and tensioning the cot simple and easy

Collapse and Compact™ technology simplifies takedown by seamlessly folding the durable, oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase

Strong and durable 300D polyester ripstop PU backed fabric

Large, rounded feet protect tent floors and keep your cot firmly in place

Easy to access gear pocket for small accessories

Large Cot Dimensions - 80 x 31 x 16 in

Extra Large Cot Dimensions - 85 .5 x 37 x 16 in

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit visit, www.Klymit.com .

For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: www.Klymit.com .

