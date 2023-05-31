Pillar Oil Modernises Financials with Infor and Progressive TSL

Energy leader channels industry best practices and efficiency to scale operations

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that independent energy company Pillar Oil has deployed Infor SunSystems Cloud and Hexagon EAM from Infor Gold Channel Partner Progressive TSL. Underpinned by Progressive's Best Practice Industry Framework, which is designed to configure the solution to meet the very specific industry standards inherent in the upstream oil & gas sector, Pillar Oil will benefit from enhanced efficiency, reporting, and the ability to scale easily.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Pillar Oil is a wholly indigenous exploration and production oil and gas company operating in Nigeria. Having previously used SAP Business One, the company needed an integrated, more efficient solution that would not only meet its operational needs, but would also enhance reporting and visibility, and help bring new entities on board quickly. Infor SunSystems Cloud and Hexagon EAM now facilitate a more deft way of managing financial management and procurement for the energy company. One of the key benefits of the cloud deployment is that documents can be reviewed and approved at any time, in any location, reducing bottlenecks and expediting processes.

"With deep expertise and experience in the upstream oil and gas sector in this region, Progressive really is the go-to partner for organisations like us that need a financial management solution to support the taxation and regulatory nuances of both the industry and our geography," comments Uche Nwangboje, Pillar Oil general manager. "Given the nature of our business, and the agility needed when opening up new entities, having both a partner that understands our needs and a solution that can meet them are paramount.

"Throughout the project, the Progressive team was on site, working closely with us at every stage, a testament to which is that we went live in just over four months. Now, we can achieve in a click what would have previously taken us days, so we are already seeing massive gains. Against this backdrop, we have absolute confidence that the Infor solution will serve us well as we scale in the coming years," Nwangboje added.

Chris Walcot, CEO of Progressive TSL, commented: "Having identified a need to replace its previous system from SAP, Pillar Oil required a fully integrated platform to support its financials, crucially with industry-specific capabilities built in to reflect the nuances of the Nigerian oil & gas sector. Opting for an Infor cloud deployment to take advantage of reduced risk and improved security, as well as a much easier way of supporting a remote workforce, the energy leader really is in the best position from which to pursue its expansion plans and scale as market dynamics dictate."

Learn more about Infor SunSystems Cloud: https://www.infor.com/resources/why-move-infor-sunsystems-to-the-cloud

About Pillar Oil

Pillar Oil Limited is a wholly indigenous exploration and production oil and gas company operating in Nigeria. Incorporated in 1997, the company has operations in Lagos and Delta States of Nigeria. The company operates under the highest standards while making a positive impact on the Nigerian economy. Visit https://pillaroil.com.ng/

About Progressive TSL

Progressive is a business consultancy specialising in implementation and support of finance, supply chain and asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries (including energy, mining & extraction, and engineering services) across the globe. It has held Infor Gold Channel Partner accredited status since 2014. Visit https://progressive-tsl.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contacts

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Alison Richards

Progressive TSL, Marketing & PR

+44 20 3696 8290

marketing@progressive-tsl.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor