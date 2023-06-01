Advanced Hospice Management, the Premier Hospice and Palliative Billing Service in the United States, Makes Strategic Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Hospice Management ("AHM") today announced the strategic acquisition of Healthcare Management and Billing Service, LLC ("HCMBS"), a leading Home Health Billing Service. Nationally recognized Hospice and Home Health billing expert, Delaine Henry, will become an owner and serve as CEO of the combined Companies. As part of this acquisition the combined companies will be renamed Advanced Revenue Cycle Management, LLC ("ARCM" or "the Company").

"The objective over the last decade of both companies has been to create a Hospice and Home Health billing service that strives on a daily basis to provide the highest quality service for every agency client," said Delaine Henry. "The role of Hospice and Home Health services is to provide dignified and compassionate care to America's aging population which is essential and incredibly hard work. We see our role as handling and resolving the complex issues around billing and Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") so that our customers can focus on providing exceptional patient care."

The Company has customers across the United States, including the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hawaii. Agencies large and small rely on Advanced Revenue Cycle Management for worry-free billing, from startups to the industry's largest agencies.

"Hospice and In-Home Health reached $35B in 2022 in the US. and as the service providers continue to expand, they need strong business support solutions, especially as these business provide multiple lines of care" said Nic Perkin, Chairman and CEO of Perkin Industries, the majority owner of the Company. "We invested early in building proprietary processes and tools to ensure our clients businesses are running smoothly. That investment has paid off as we have firmly established ARCM as the gold standard in Hospice, Palliative and now Home Health Billing", said Perkin.

Having started with just one biller over a decade ago, the Company will end this calendar year with over 50 billers across the United States. "The key has always been hiring top talent", said CEO Delaine Henry. "We hire 1 biller for every 50 applicants. Our billers come to us with talent and then learn our decades of refined processes for collections, which results in collections rates superior to what's seen anywhere in the industry"

About Advanced Revenue Cycle Management

Advanced Revenue Cycle Management is America's preeminent hospice, home health and palliative management company - providing comprehensive RCM services across the United States. Our billing team is made up of only the best and brightest claims managers from across the country. We unlock every gate in the RCM process to provide our agency partners with unparalleled claim collection speed and rates.

About Perkin Industries

Perkin Industries is headquartered in New Orleans Louisiana, with operations in New York and The Bay Area. Across Perkin Industries' portfolio of companies, Perkin Industries reaches over 36 million US based consumers and businesses. Perkin Industries focuses on cash producing companies that would benefit from the Perkin Industries' infrastructure as well as from its focus on execution and growth. They further specialize in converting sole proprietorships to enterprise companies.

