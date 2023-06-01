Eightfold AI Gets Faurecia, Global Automotive Industry Leader, Future-ready

The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform will improve Faurecia's HR processes, adapt to market conditions, attract talent, and upskill its worldwide employee base

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced their live implementation with Faurecia, a FORVIA Group company. Faurecia leverages Eightfold AI's Talent Acquisition and Talent Management offerings to further modernize its hiring programs leveraging the most advanced technology and employee experience.

Additionally, Faurecia is leveraging Eightfold AI's Talent Intelligence Platform to source more candidates from their existing Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Through Eightfold AI's skills database, Faurecia projects measurable improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of its entire talent operation. Moreover, Eightfold's bias-reduction capabilities are key to Faurecia's ongoing commitment to make diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) a core component of its workforce.

"We're a great company, and that means recruiting great talent, and enabling them to continue growing once they've joined our organization is our priority." said Jean-Pierre Sounillac, Faurecia Executive Vice President Group Human Resources.

"Faurecia is up-leveling their talent operation by creating a consistent global experience and connecting its talent acquisition with the upskilling of their employees," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-founder at Eightfold AI. "Their strategy to become a skills-based organization will serve as the model for future-ready organizations going forward."

Eightfold AI offers a single Talent Intelligence Platform that provides a consistent experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and employees. As a result, companies can consolidate the capabilities of their existing HR technology investments into one cohesive offering that can be leveraged globally, furthering a company's digital transformation.

By analyzing anonymized data points, the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform improves hiring, engagement, retention, and DE&I processes. Enterprise customers have achieved results for talent acquisition including 35 percent faster time-to-fill across all positions, 50 percent greater recruiter efficiency, 60 percent higher qualified candidate volume, 88 percent increase in employee referrals, and 19 percent increase in hiring of female candidates, among other verified outcomes.

About Eightfold AI



Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About Faurecia



Faurecia, company of the Group FORVIA, is a global automotive technology leader.

With 257 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 111,000 employees in 33 countries, Faurecia operates through four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility.

In 2021, the Group reported total turnover of €15.6 billion.

Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index.

www.faurecia.com

About FORVIA



FORVIA, the world's seventh largest automotive technology player, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA.

With over 300 industrial sites and 66 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow.

Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. The Group provides solutions for a safe, sustainable, advanced and customized mobility,

FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.

www.forvia.com

