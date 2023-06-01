Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Polaris Inc. to Present at The Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.  Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the Company at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com.  A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.  www.polaris.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-inc-to-present-at-the-baird-2023-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-301839692.html

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.