QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience Launches on VIZIO

Video commerce leaders QVC and HSN bring livestream shopping app to VIZIO Smart TVs

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® and HSN® , world leaders in multiplatform video commerce ("vCommerce"), have launched their free, interactive streaming shopping service on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) Smart TVs. The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience offers millions of VIZIO users QVC and HSN's most robust video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. It is currently the first and only livestream shopping app on VIZIO that allows customers to complete purchases within the app, while combining multiple channels of live content with video on demand. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience (PRNewswire)

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines QVC and HSN's five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels (In the Kitchen, Fashion Finds and Outdoor Escape) and approximately 200+ original, streaming-only show episodes, including programs like " In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis ," with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price-Stone, " Design School with Ballard Designs ," featuring top-notch interior design experts, and " My Best Friend's Kitchen with Gaby Dalkin ," with chef and influencer Gaby Dalkin.

"QVC+ and HSN+ brings our most comprehensive livestream shopping experience to VIZIO Smart TV users," said David Apostolico, SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We already have many fans enjoying QVC and HSN on VIZIO WatchFree+. Now, VIZIO users can access our live, on-demand and streaming-only content all together in one place, making it even easier to discover and shop the products they love."

"We believe that shopping is an integral part of our daily lives, and we are committed to bringing convenience and innovation to VIZIO Smart TVs," said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. "With the addition of the QVC+ and HSN+ shopping app, VIZIO users will have seamless access to a world of curated products and shopping experiences in both live and on-demand formats."

To help VIZIO users access the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app more easily, the app will have featured placement on the home page for the first three months following the launch. VIZIO's operating system powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box, including movies and TV shows, sports, kids and family, news, interests and lifestyle, gaming, and more.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC and HSN also reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

About QVC and HSN

QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45+ years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

