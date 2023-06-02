Four-Time GRAMMY-Nominated Country Artist Mickey Guyton Releases New Performance Video for Alzheimer's Association Music Moments Campaign in Honor of Her Grandmother

Guyton's song "How You Love Someone" to raise Alzheimer's awareness and encourage more conversations during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association has joined forces with four-time GRAMMY-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Music Moments — a digital storytelling series — highlights the emotional connection between music and the moments in life that we never want to lose to Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Mickey Guyton performed a heartfelt rendition of her song "How You Love Someone" for Music Moments, coupled with an intimate behind the scenes interview sharing her personal connection to the cause through her grandmother.

"Music can transcend you to a moment in time shared with a loved one, and that's the power of music and sound," Guyton said. "A lot of who I am today and what brought me to country music is because of my grandma Rosemary, who had Alzheimer's. I'm honored to sing 'How You Love Someone' for the Alzheimer's Association Music Moments campaign and I hope that people facing Alzheimer's who hear this song can feel the love in the lyrics because for me it reminds me of the love and memories I shared with my grandma."

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and it is estimated that more than half of all Americans know someone with the disease. Several populations are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, older Black Americans are twice as likely as older White Americans to have Alzheimer's or another dementia.

"Music Moments taps into the universal connection between music and special moments in life that no one wants to lose to Alzheimer's and other dementias," said Joanne Pike, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "With the support of powerful voices like Mickey Guyton, we are able to reach greater numbers of people to encourage more conversations about the disease and inform about the resources and information available through the Alzheimer's Association."

Mickey Guyton continues to make a remarkable impact on the music industry, setting an inspiring example for future generations. In 2021, Guyton made history as the first Black female artist to receive a GRAMMY nomination in a country category, Best Country Solo Performance. The following year, she made history once again as the first Black artist to be nominated for a GRAMMY award in the Best Country Album category for "Remember Her Name." At the 2022 Super Bowl, she became a household name after performing the National Anthem in front of 200 million viewers worldwide.

Watch Guyton's rendition of "How You Love Someone" at alz.org/MickeyGuyton . The Alzheimer's Association will continue to release new Music Moments content throughout the year and has most recently shared Music Moments from international recording artist Luis Fonsi , country sensations Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans , rising pop singer Electra Mustaine , R&B singer Musiq Soulchild and Walk the Moon frontman, Nicholas Petricca .

Join the campaign by sharing your Music Moments using the hashtag #MusicMoments. For additional information, visit alz.org/MusicMoments .

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

