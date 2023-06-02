ScopeFour Capital Launches Innovative Climate Impact Investment Platform

Invests in Decarbonization and Climate Solutions Leveraging Proprietary, Measurable, Science-led Framework

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScopeFour Capital ("ScopeFour" or "the Firm"), an innovative investment manager focused on investing in and accelerating climate solutions in public equity markets, today announced that it has launched its initial strategy. ScopeFour integrates its proprietary Climate Impact & Alpha framework into its investment process to identify companies poised to profit in the short- and long-term from the unavoidable global transition towards net zero.

Leveraging metrics informed by science-led organizations CRANE and Project Drawdown, ScopeFour has established a proprietary climate classification system of over 100 climate solutions across six themes, which enables the Firm to rank investment opportunities by emission reduction potential (ERP) among other key climate and financial metrics. Specifically, the Firm links companies to climate solutions by looking at revenues, capital expenditures and R&D, allowing it to determine materiality and, along with rigorous fundamental analysis, identify climate catalysts that will lead to stock price appreciation.

The Firm's management team is led by longtime asset management industry executive Heather Beatty, who serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer and most recently served as Head of Global Consultant Relations at First Eagle Investments. Seasoned investment professional Robin Kollannur, CFA, who joined the Firm from Rothschild Asset Management, serves as Portfolio Manager and Partner, and Steven A. Yadegari, Founder and CEO of FiSolve, serves as Chief Operating Officer. The Firm plans to continue expanding as it builds upon the platform and will be launching a climate council that incorporates additional thought leadership on mitigation and adaptation.

"As the global focus on carbon reduction continues to accelerate, there has been a marked need for an investment solution that focuses on decarbonization leaders and provides targeted liquid and non-correlated products for climate-aligned investors," said Ms. Beatty. "To address that need, we have spent more than a year evaluating and developing our proprietary climate impact database and alpha generation framework that will take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity powered by the global commitment to net zero. "

"Decarbonization is a generational investment opportunity akin to the digitization of our economy," said Mr. Kollannur. "Implementing an active, fundamental-based approach to construct a diversified portfolio of climate impact leaders offers favorable risk-reward characteristics for investors – you don't need to sacrifice returns for impact. We are thrilled to begin offering measurable and impactful climate investing portfolios to institutional and high net worth, net zero aligned investors."

ScopeFour aims to be a trusted conduit for investors who want actionable insights, including producing periodic thought leadership and newsletters highlighting key trends and perspective on the decarbonization economy.

About ScopeFour Capital

ScopeFour Capital is an innovative investment management firm focused solely on supporting a science-informed framework for investing in climate solutions. The firm aims to be a trusted conduit for investors who want actionable insights, a climate-aligned investment path, and measurable results. For more information, visit www.scopefourcapital.com.

Investor Contacts

Heather Beatty

heather@scopefourcapital.com

Media Contacts

ASC Advisors

Taylor Ingraham

tingraham@ascadvisors.com

203 992 1230

View original content:

SOURCE ScopeFour Capital