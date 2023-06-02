Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted for VCA-894A, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide Candidate for the Treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 2S

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for VCA-894A for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S), caused by cryptic splice site variants within IGHMBP2.

CMT2S is a rare subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), an inherited peripheral neuropathy for which there is no available treatment. The estimated prevalence of CMT is 1 in 2,500 individuals, with varying clinical features dependent on the various genetic variants of CMT.1,2 The prevalence of CMT2S is estimated to be less than 1 in 1,000,000 worldwide.3

Onset of CMT2S begins in early childhood.2 CMT2S is characterized by slowly progressive distal muscle weakness and atrophy, affecting the upper and lower limbs in a child's first decade of life, leaving patients with decreased reflexes and sensory impairment.1,2 Because CMT2S is a progressive disease, most patients become wheelchair bound.

"This designation is an important milestone, which we believe may enable the development of individualized treatments tailored to one's genetic variants for patients with CMT2S," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

VCA-894A is a novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with a mechanism of action that specifically targets a cryptic splice site variant within immunoglobulin mu-binding protein 2 (IGHMBP2). Mutations within IGHMBP2 play a pivotal role in the manifestation of CMT2S, likely due to alpha-motor neuron loss, and consequently peripheral nervous system deterioration.4 ASOs have the capacity to modulate gene expression, allowing for the personalized treatment of rare diseases. Delivery of ASOs to the central nervous system has been previously successful in several ASO programs, with a broad applicability in addressing a number of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular disorders.5

Orphan Drug Designation is granted by the FDA to investigational therapies addressing rare medical conditions and provides benefits to drug developers.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About VCA-894A

VCA-894A is a 2'-O-methoxyethyl (MOE) phosphorothioate oligonucleotide sodium salt. VCA-894A specifically targets a cryptic splice site variant within IGHMBP2, which causes CMT2S. ASOs may have broad applicability in addressing a number of disorders, from nervous system treatments to systemic treatments.

